A woman from Miami was arrested by the police for having sex with a minor, taking videos of her sexual encounter with him and forcing the him to sell drugs. Police said that they discovered multiple video recordings of the woman and the boy, who is now 15. The boy said that they have been involved in sexual relations with each other since he was 14.

Irabelis Carrazana, 22, directed the victim to sell narcotics for her on behalf of a third party. According to reports by NBC Miami, she had also taken the victim to her Miami home when rival gangs conducted a shooting at the house.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and according to the court records she faces multiple charges including video possession of sexual performance by a child, child neglect, and contributing to a delinquency of a child. Investigators believe that she was directing the child via text messages to sell the drugs. The discovery of the videos and the text messages by the officials proved to be a key evidence in filing the charges against the woman.

According to a report by the Miami Herald the detective wrote in the police report that "other communications between the defendant and several unknown persons, via text messages, revealed that the defendant is involved in gang activities".

Previous charges against Carrazana

The police also revealed that the accused's involvement in the gang activity had led to "a violent physical altercation" with the victim during their relation together. The victim said that during one conversation the accused was angry with him for not collecting the money during the sale of narcotics.

Carrazana's records show that she was previously involved in other charges including possession of narcotics and battery. In November she was arrested on felony charges which included possessing Xanax, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and for tampering with evidence.