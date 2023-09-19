Nick Chubb: Browns Running Back Likely to Miss Rest of NFL Season after Suffering Serious Knee Injury on 'Monday Night Football'

Browns running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field in the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Steelers after sustaining a serious leg injury. The injury looked severe, sparking concerns among fans that the four-time Pro Bowler's season might be in jeopardy.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the unfortunate news to reporters following the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on 'Monday Night Football', describing Nick Chubb's knee injury as significant. The 27-year-old yelled in pain after a collision with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during Cleveland's first-and-goal play with 14:26 remaining before halftime. This incident occurred while Pittsburgh was leading 7-3 at the time.

Dangerous Collision

Fans in Pittsburgh had a visceral reaction to the replays shown on the big screen at Acrisure Stadium, with groans as they saw the footage of Chubb's legs contorting unnaturally under the tackle by Fitzpatrick.

Moreover, at the end of his five-yard run, Chubb's left knee was visibly bent at an almost right angle, indicating the severity of the injury.

A teammate made an attempt to help Chubb to his feet after the play but Chubb shook his head, clutching his left knee, which suggests a potential season-ending injury, adding to the grim situation.

In a somber moment, Chubb unfastened his chinstrap and turned onto his side.

The Browns' medical staff and teammates gathered around him, with several teammates taking a knee and offering prayers, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the emotional impact on those witnessing the distressing injury.

Up until the injury, Chubb had rushed 64 yards on 10 carries.

The injury to Chubb triggered an outpouring of reactions from all corners of the NFL, with fellow players expressing deep concern for Chubb's well-being in this difficult moment.

The league united in support of the injured athlete, emphasizing the tight-knit and supportive nature of the NFL community.

Concerns Grow

"Prayers for Nick Chubb, never want to see that," Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tweeted.

"Praying for Nick Chubb," Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wrote in separate posts.

"Just the worst feeling," former defensive end JJ Watt tweeted. "Gutted for Nick Chubb. Hope Minkah is ok. Injuries suck man. They absolutely suck."

Chubb had previously suffered a similar injury to the same knee back in 2015 during his college years at Georgia. The injury involved a dislocation along with three torn ligaments, adding to the unfortunate recurrence and complexity of his current situation.

Similar to his prior injury, the incident on Monday night was distressing and hard to watch, and ESPN declined to show replays of the play where he was hurt on TV.

Chubb was officially ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's game due to the knee injury, signaling the end of his participation in that particular match.

Chubb was replaced by Jerome Ford took over and made an immediate impact by scoring a 3-yard reception. Ford further secured a 2-point conversion through a rush, propelling Cleveland into the lead with a score of 11-7.

Chubb's unfortunate injury coincided with news about the NFL filing a grievance against the NFL Players Association. The grievance, filed on September 11, alleges that union leaders, including president JC Tretter, have advised running backs to consider feigning or exaggerating injuries as a strategy to enhance their bargaining position during contract negotiations.

An arbitrator will review the grievance and its merits.