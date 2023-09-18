Where Is Sergio Brown? Ex-NFL Star Who Played for the Patriots and Colts Missing after His Mom Is Found Dead in Illinois Creek in Apparent Homicide

A former NFL player is missing, and his mother was found dead in a suspected homicide. Concerns escalated on a Saturday when relatives informed Illinois authorities that they were unable to contact either Myrtle Brown, 73, and her son Sergio Brown, 35, prompting an investigation into this distressing situation.

Following a report of the missing persons, an extensive search was initiated. The body of Myrtle Brown was found in a creek close to her home on that Saturday. Authorities confirmed that she had been assaulted, and her death was ruled as a homicide. The situation is deeply distressing and under active investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

Mystery Shrouds Death

As of now, law enforcement is engaged in a desperate search for the former NFL star, who had a seven-season career, to determine his whereabouts and uncover the details surrounding what transpired with both him and his mother.

"I'm not waiting another hour. Please share! If you see them or one of them please let me know or the Maywood Police Office know," Nick Brown, son of Myrtle and Brother of Sergio, said in a social-media post.

Nick's persistent sharing of the post on Facebook further emphasizes the family's concern and desire for information regarding the missing NFL star and the tragic events involving Myrtle Brown.

According to Myrtle Brown's sister, Sheila Simmons, who spoke to WGN-TV, the last communication she had with her sister was on Thursday, September 14.

"We're going to find out what happened because it's not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages. People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her," Simmons told the station.

"Now, I got the call this morning saying that she's missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead."

Desperate Search On

Simmons initially searched the creek behind the house alongside the police when she arrived, but their efforts did not yield any results. Tragically, it was during a subsequent search, conducted by Simmons and other family members, that they found Myrtle Brown's lifeless body in the Addison Creek Reservoir near Chicago.

Following a thorough examination of the body on Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined her death to be a homicide, citing injuries consistent with an assault.

Meanwhile, the search for Sergio, the former NFL player who had stints with five different teams before retiring in 2016, continues as authorities work to locate him and investigate the circumstances surrounding these tragic events.

Family members told WGN TV News that they have had no communication from Sergio, heightening concerns for his well-being and whereabouts.

Sergio had an impressive football career, beginning at the University of Notre Dame before transitioning to the NFL.

He started his professional career as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2010, eventually playing for several teams including the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Buffalo Bills.

Maywood Police Department is actively seeking information about Sergio's whereabouts. They are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and contact them immediately via their Investigations or anonymous tip line phone numbers. In an effort to locate Sergio, social media users have shared his missing person poster widely.

The last known sighting of Sergio was with his mother on August 25 when they left their home to attend a family reunion in Mississippi, an event they unfortunately did not attend.