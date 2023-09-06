How Did Mike Williams Die? Ex-NFL Star Who Played for Buffalo Bills Dies Aged 36 after Suffering Fatal Injuries While Working on Construction Site

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams has died at the age of 36 after suffering injuries in a tragic accident that occurred on a construction site, it has been reported. The Syracuse college star, who had a five-year NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs, decided to retire from football in 2016.

He earned a total of $11,848,250 during his NFL career, primarily with the Chiefs, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2010 draft and signed him to a four-year contract. His death was first reported by Jon Scott, a Buffalo Bills beat reporter, who confirmed the information through multiple sources.

Sudden Death

Scott of Spectrum News confirmed to multiple sources that Williams "passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site." He was reportedly working on a construction site in recent weeks, where he suffered the fatal accident.

Additional information emerged on a GoFundMe page, supposedly set up by Mike Williams' father, Wendell Muhammed.

The page, originally created before Williams' death in a bid to help his father to travel the hospital in Tampa, Florida, claims that a significant head injury occurred when a steel beam fell on him.

Williams' father goes on to provide details, explaining that the former NFL star suffered swelling on his brain and spinal cord, along with complete paralysis in his right arm and from the waist down.

The post further elaborates that on September 1, Williams lost consciousness due to breathing difficulties stemming from the accident. Subsequently, medical professionals found water in his lungs and then placed him in an induced coma on September 3.

Failed Effort to Save Williams

According to the post by Williams' father, doctors had planned to attempt to awaken him on September 6. However, it has since been reported that he tragically passed away as a result of his injuries.

Williams gained recognition as a college football star at Syracuse, where he played for three seasons before embarking on his professional football career.

Throughout his NFL career, he made 223 receptions, scoring 26 touchdowns, and amassing 3,089 receiving yards.

Tributes have been flowing in for the former NFL star, with fans grieving the loss of a true "legend."

"Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams," former NFL player Gerald McCoy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!"

"RIP Mike Williams. It was really special watching a Buffalo native represent his hometown team. I'll never forget his first touchdown as a Bill. Heartbreaking," wrote another fan.

"Just awful. Condolences to all of Mike Williams loved ones," a third fan wrote.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Williams in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he had an outstanding performance and even earned second place in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Williams remained with the Buccaneers for three seasons and inked a significant five-year, $39.62 million contract extension. However, in 2014, he was traded back to his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills.

His last NFL appearance was in 2016 when he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason.