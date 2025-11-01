American Horror Story Season 13 Premiere, Story, Cast, and More

American Horror Story season 13 is exactly a year away from its premiere. Ryan Murphy Productions announced the premiere date and cast list of the new sequel through its official Instagram page on Friday (October 31). According to the social media post, Ariana Grande is the only newcomer of the series. The returning cast members are Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Loude, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and Jessica Lange.

The Instagram reel, accompanied by the recording I'll Be Seeing You by Vera Lynn, began by revealing the cast. It was followed by a quick cut of moody instruments and disturbing images. Shortly, "AHS 13" appeared on the screen with the message: "Surprise, bitch. I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me".

As of now, the social media post has garnered over five million views and more than 250000 likes. The comment section was flooded with messages from the show's followers. They shared their excitement online. Here are a few of them:

I was surprised to see Evan back.

Now, I will be tuning in again.

My year has officially been made.

This is the best Halloween gift. Thank you, Ryan.

OMG, Jessica Lange is returning.

I don't even know why I'm so happy. The cast is absolutely perfect. If season 13 is truly the last season, I can already say that the finale is going to feel like Avengers: Endgame.

This is pure manipulation, and I'm the victim. I will be watching this season.

This might be the best cast of American Horror Story of all time. The cast hasn't been this good since Hotel....

Now, let's also bring the writers and cinematographers of seasons 1-5 back.

All of us are about to tune in for the first time since 1984.

American Horror Story is returning to screens after nearly three years. Season 12, featuring Kim Kardashian, premiered in September 2023 and aired the finale in April 2024. Season 13 will premiere on Halloween Day (October 31, 2026). Though the show creators have not revealed the theme for the new sequel, there are several speculations that the upcoming instalment will focus on the Coven/Apocalypse reunion.

Stay tuned for all the updates on American Horror Story season 13.