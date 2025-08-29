The Nice Guy Stars Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung Share Their Final Thoughts Ahead of Finale.

The Nice Guy stars Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung have shared their final thoughts about this JTBC drama ahead of the finale. Dong Wook thanked the viewers for their love and support during the telecast of this mini-series. He also shared his gratitude to the fellow actors, staff, and the director for making it a wonderful experience.

Meanwhile, actress Lee Sung Kyung explained how she feels about saying goodbye after making lots of precious memories on the filming set. The cast member also said she hopes the drama remains as a good memory in the minds of the viewers this summer.

Here are the Final Thoughts of The Nice Guy Stars:

Lee Dong Wook - Thank you for watching The Nice Guy during this sweltering summer. Because I did my best, I hope that you'll remember it warmly, even if I was lacking in some ways. I'd like to sincerely thank my fellow actors, the director, and the staff. I hope that you'll spend what remains of the summer in good health.

Lee Sung Kyung - I'm so sad that I have to say goodbye to [my character] Mi Young already. I hope that the viewers will also root for Mi Young up until the very end. Every moment I spent on the filming set was a precious memory. I hope that this drama will remain a good memory for viewers this summer.

The Nice Guy is all set to say goodbye to its fans with the last two episodes scheduled to air on JTBC on Friday (August 29). The chapters will reveal if Park Seok Chul and Kang Mi Young will get their happy ending. According to cast member Lee Sung Kyung, the finale will focus on the decisions Mi Young will make when faced with love, fate, and reality.

People in Korea can watch the final episodes on TV or stream them online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the finale with subtitles online on streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Nice Guy Episodes 13 and 14:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

The Nice Guy revolves around the relationship between Park Seok Chul, the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family, and his first love, Kang Mi Young. The male lead has an unexpectedly poor heart, and his lover wants to be a singer. The mini-series stars Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung, and Park Hoon.

Screenwriter Kim Woon Kyung wrote the script for this mini-series with Kim Hyo Seok. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Ahn Su Min. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Friday (July 18) at 8:50 pm KST. Song Hae Sung directed it with Park Hong Soo. The supporting casts include Oh Na Ra and Park Hoon.