The Nice Guy Spoilers: What to Expect in Episodes 5 and 6?

The Nice Guy episodes 5 and 6 will air on JTBC on Friday (August 1) at 8:50 PM KST. The chapter will feature a tense confrontation between Samjun Construction and Myeongsan Industries. This episode will also feature an emotional reunion between Park Seok Kyung and her son, Hyeong Geun.

People in Korea can watch the new episodes on TV or stream them online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The Nice Guy revolves around the relationship between Park Seok Chul, the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family, and his first love, Kang Mi Young. The male lead has an unexpectedly poor heart, and his lover wants to be a singer. The mini-series stars Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung, and Park Hoon.

Screenwriter Kim Woon Kyung wrote the script for this mini-series with Kim Hyo Seok. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Ahn Su Min. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Friday (July 18) at 8:50 pm KST. Song Hae Sung directed it with Park Hong Soo. The supporting casts include Oh Na Ra and Park Hoon.

Here is everything to know about The Nice Guy episodes 5 and 6, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature Park Seok Chul, Kang Tae Hoon, and Kim Chang Soo. The images capture the tense confrontation between Samjun Construction and Myeongsan Industries. Another set of stills focuses on Park Seok Chul and his sister Park Seok Kyung. The siblings plan a heartfelt mission to meet Seok Kyung's son Hyeong Geun.

The producers teased a heartwarming narrative in the upcoming two episodes. According to them, the chapter will feature a fierce battle between Samjun Construction and Myeongsan Industries. They also tested the unpredictable and touching dynamics of Park Seok Chul after he teams up with his sister.

"Park Seok Chul faces a moral dilemma after receiving an order to eliminate Kang Tae Hoon. As the fierce battle between Myeongsan and Samjun escalates, Seok Chul will once again be pulled into a dangerous whirlwind. Viewers can also look forward to the touching and unpredictable dynamics of the 'Seok Chul family' as Seok Chul and Seok Hee team up to help their troublemaking older sister," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

The romance drama will return with two new episodes on Friday (August 1) at 8:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and South Africa can watch this K-drama with subtitles on online streaming platforms, such as Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Nice Guy Episodes 5 and 6: