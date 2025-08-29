The Nice Guy Ending, Episode 13 and 14 Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Nice Guy episodes 13 and 14 will air on JTBC on Friday (August 29) at 8:50 PM KST. The chapters will reveal if Park Seok Chul and Kang Mi Young will get their happy ending. According to cast member Lee Sung Kyung, the finale will focus on the decisions Mi Young will make when faced with love, fate, and reality.

People in Korea can watch the final episodes on TV or stream them online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the finale with subtitles online on streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The Nice Guy revolves around the relationship between Park Seok Chul, the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family, and his first love, Kang Mi Young. The male lead has an unexpectedly poor heart, and his lover wants to be a singer. The mini-series stars Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung, and Park Hoon.

Screenwriter Kim Woon Kyung wrote the script for this mini-series with Kim Hyo Seok. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Ahn Su Min. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Friday (July 18) at 8:50 pm KST. Song Hae Sung directed it with Park Hong Soo. The supporting casts include Oh Na Ra and Park Hoon.

Here is everything to know about The Nice Guy episodes 13 and 14, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The finale is almost here to reveal if Park Seok Chul and Kang Mi Young will get their happy ending. The followers of this noir drama are eagerly waiting to see what lies ahead for both of them. Teasing the ending, cast member Lee Sung Kyung urged viewers to watch the finale to understand why Mi Young made those choices, making fans ponder.

"Keep an eye on what kind of choice Mi Young will make when faced with reality, love, and fate. I think you'll be able to relate [to her situation] even more if you watch the drama while pondering what kind of decision you would make if you were Mi Young," the actress shared.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of The Nice Guy Episodes 13 and 14: