Head Over Heels: What's Next for Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Cha Kang Yoon, and Choo Ja Hyun

Head Over Heels casts, including Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Cha Kang Yoon, and Choo Ja Hyun, kept the viewers glued to the screens with their acting skills. This fantasy romance drama is heading to its finale this week, and the viewers are eager to know what lies ahead for their favorite cast members from this mini-series.

Cho Yi Hyun is busy with the filming of All of Us Are Dead season 2. She will reprise her role as the resilient half-zombie Nam Ra in the upcoming sequel. Choo Young Woo is preparing for his first-ever Asia fan meeting tour since his debut. The tour is titled Who (is) Choo?, and IT will kick start from Seoul in September. Choo Ja Hyun and her agency are tight-lipped about her next project. Cha Kang Yoon also did not share any details about his upcoming project.

Head Over Heels is a fantasy romance drama, focusing on the complicated relationship between a high-school boy named Park Seong A, who is fated to die, and a girl shamam named Bae Gyeon U, who decides to change his destiny. Screenwriter Yang Ji Hoon wrote the script for this mini-series, which is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Ahn Su Min. The K-drama premiered on tvN on Monday (June 23) at 8:50 pm KST. Kim Yong Wan directed this fantasy romance drama.

How to Watch?

The fantasy romance drama will return with its last episode on Tuesday (July 29) at 8:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on platforms like TVING. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Head Over Heels Episode 12:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Director Kim Yong Wan shared that the final episode will focus on the romance between Park Seong A and Bae Gyeon U. According to him, viewers will empathize with decisions by Bong Soo and Yeom Hwa.

"Seong A and Gyeon U's love grows deeper, which makes their longing for each other even more intense. I think viewers will also empathize with the choices made by Bong Soo and Yeom Hwa. Please look forward to the emotional and exciting finale of Head Over Heels," Kim Yong Wan shared.