The Nice Guy Spoilers: What to Expect in Episodes 11 and 12?

The Nice Guy episodes 11 and 12 will air on JTBC on Friday (August 22) at 8:50 PM KST. Kang Mi Young and Park Seok Chul will go through an emotional rollercoaster in this chapter. The newly released stills hint at a reunion for them as they struggle to handle their breakup.

People in Korea can watch the new episodes on TV or stream them online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The Nice Guy revolves around the relationship between Park Seok Chul, the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family, and his first love, Kang Mi Young. The male lead has an unexpectedly poor heart, and his lover wants to be a singer. The mini-series stars Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung, and Park Hoon.

Screenwriter Kim Woon Kyung wrote the script for this mini-series with Kim Hyo Seok. It is based on a webtoon of the same name, created by Ahn Su Min. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Friday (July 18) at 8:50 pm KST. Song Hae Sung directed it with Park Hong Soo. The supporting casts include Oh Na Ra and Park Hoon.

Here is everything to know about The Nice Guy episodes 11 and 12, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

With only a week left for the finale, the noir drama will take viewers through an emotional rollercoaster. The newly released stills focus on the painful journey between Park Seok Chul and Kang Mi Young. A photo captures the vacant eyes of Seok Chul as he looks out through the bus window. Another image shows Mi Young struggling to hold back her tears.

A set of photos hints at a reunion between the two as it shows them looking at each other with tenderness and sadness. A still shows Seok Chul affectionately looking at Mi Young as she tries to find comfort in him. Will they rekindle their relationship?

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of The Nice Guy Episodes 11 and 12: