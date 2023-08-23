NFL Star Caleb Farley's Father Killed after $2 Million Home Explodes in the Night, Six Years After Mother Succumbed to Cancer

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley's father died overnight when the NFL player's $2 million home in Mooresville, N.C., exploded just before midnight. Robert Farley, 61, died in the massive explosion on Monday which caused the North Carolina property to collapse. Robert Farley's body was found in the debris, Queen City News reported.

Caleb, 24, was captured on camera at the scene on Tuesday morning. He has reportedly spoken with authorities and was not inside the house at the time of the explosion. Caleb had reportedly bought the mansion for his father. The explosion allegedly occurred shortly before midnight and resulted in injuries to another person. However, these injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Tragic Death

Robert, Caleb's father, was found as rescue teams sifted through the debris of the structure. This heartbreaking loss comes nearly six years after Caleb's mother, Robin, died in January 2018 due to breast cancer when she was 53 years old.

First responders discovered Christian Rogers, 25, exiting the collapsed building, as confirmed by Kent Greene, the director of Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management.

Rogers, known to be a family friend, was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with a concussion. He is currently conscious and alert, although he has not yet been released from the hospital.

According to reports from QCN, neighbors mentioned that they detected a gas odor around the time of the explosion.

"It was like Armageddon. There was insulation coming out of the air like snow, bricks down the street hundreds of feet away, pieces of wood. Pretty devastating to see that big explosion," Neighbor Pete Schuerger told WBTV.com.

"The 6,391 square foot home is a total loss," Iredell County Emergency Management said in a news release, quoted by USA Today.

Although an investigation is ongoing, authorities have not yet revealed the official cause of the explosion. Photos taken on the scene show how completely destroyed the Mooresville property is.

Caleb Devastated

On Tuesday, Caleb was seen outside the residence, dressed in a purple hooded sweater. He was seen sitting in a white car, appearing contemplative in the aftermath of the tragic event.

The property, constructed in 2016, was listed for $2 million in 2022 and featured four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Caleb, from Maiden, North Carolina, is a cornerback for the Titans and was selected in the 2021 draft after playing college football at Virginia Tech.

This incident isn't Caleb's first run-in with tragedy, and he credits his belief in God to his late mother, Robin.

Caleb told the Titans website: "She filled my heart with the love of God and that's why I am where I am today."

In March 2021, Caleb said of his mother's final days: "It sounds selfish, but she was in so much pain, it was tough to sit around. It was so constant -- 24-7. It would hurt you. She's in a better place now because this world is getting evil. She shouldn't have been here. Every day, the world grows further away from God."

The Titans recently played against the Minnesota Vikings over the weekend. However, Caleb was not a part of the team as he has been in the process of recovering since undergoing surgery in December last year for a herniated disc in his back.

"I'm praying for Caleb. He was one of the last ones in the locker room last night, just hanging around. I don't want to talk too much about it, I don't know all the details. I'm praying for him, praying for his family. We all send our condolences. A tragic situation," Titans running back Derrick Henry said of Caleb on Tuesday morning.

Kevin Byard, another teammate, said: "I texted him this morning to say I'm thinking about him. Caleb's a big believer, he has a lot of faith and I told him to lean into his faith as hard as he could.

"I know he lost his mother at a young age as well, he has dealt with a lot of adversity. It's very tragic.

"As a team, as a brother, all I can do is be there for him. It's going to be tough. It's an unimaginable tragedy."