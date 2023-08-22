How Did Reggie Chaney Die? Former University of Houston Basketball Star Dies Suddenly Aged 23 as Fraternity Mourns Loss

College basketball was in a state of grief following the death of former forward for the University of Houston Reggie Chaney on Monday night. Chaney passed away at the age of 23, multiple sources indicate that. However, the exact cause of his death was not immediately known

According to the Houston Chronicle, Chaney was scheduled to join the Greek basketball team AE Psychiko. Chaney was an athlete who participated in college basketball for three seasons at the University of Houston from 2020 to 2023. Prior to that, he spent two important seasons at Arkansas from 2018 to 2020.

Sudden Death

He contributed to the University of Houston's achievements, being part of the team that reached the Final Four in 2021 and the 2023 team that held a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

During his last season with the Cougars, Reggie Chaney was recognized for his contributions and achievements. He was named the American Athletic Conference's Sixth Man of the Year.

Hailing from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Chaney was a member of the 2021 University of Houston team that advanced to the NCAA Final Four.

"I've always said, 'Reggie, you're my security blanket,'" Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson said in March about Chaney, according to KHOU-11. "Some days when it's hot, I may not need you, but if there's a little bit of a chill in the air, it's good to know I've got that blanket there."

Despite contending with challenges like hand, knee, and back problems, Chaney managed to play in over 100 games for the University of Houston.

"Two words that describe Reggie "Always Dependable," former Houston teammate Justin Gorham wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "No matter the situation yk Reg gonna give his 110%. Glad I got the chance to lace em up with him, without Reg we don't accomplish half the things we did. Rest easy brother LOVE."

Gone too Soon

The news also prompted members of the University of Arkansas athletic community to pay tribute to Chaney.

In a statement to WholeHogSports, Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman said that the "men's basketball family is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney."

"He was a relentless worker and loved by his coaches and teammates. His family is in our thoughts and prayers," Musselman said.

Mason Jones, a former teammate of Chaney from the Razorbacks, also shared a tribute to Chaney on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

'Pls give Reggie his flowers ... if only y'all knew what he was really going through .. just a kid from Tulsa .. going to miss you brotha fr .. real life brotha, roommate and one of the realest guys you will ever meet !" he wrote.