A video clip showing Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda Gates smirking while talking about a second wave of the pandemic has gone viral on Twitter. The clip shared widely by those opposing Gates has given rise to yet another set of conspiracy theories related to the power couple.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, both Bill and Melinda have been constantly targeted by anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists regarding their association with vaccine programs.

What Caused the Uproar?

The couple, who are also the founders of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, appeared during the special edition of Part Forward series by the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Gates, who is quite vocal about vaccination against COVID-19 and failure of the government in handling the pandemic, said that this will not be the last pandemic that we face.

Stating that there was a reason to be prepared, Gates said: "We didn't actually do the simulation to think about nursing homes, getting factories ready, the testing regime. In fact, the testing was ramped up very quickly in a few countries that have almost avoided the epidemic entirely like Taiwan, New Zealand, and Australia. They took their experience, prepared, and moved a lot faster."

It was then that Gates looked at Melinda and smiled saying: "We'll have to prepare for the next one. That will get attention this time." The couple broke into a smile that was soon given a tint of a conspiracy by netizens.

Edited Clip Invites Backslash From Netizens

Gates has quashed conspiracy theories accusing him of implanting monitoring microchips in people through the COVID-19 vaccine. Recent comments by Melinda did not go well with netizens either, who accused her of racism and using black people as guinea pigs.

"Bill Gates said on C-Span2 June 23, 2020, "We will have to prepare for the next one. And I say it will get their attention this time." And his wife Melinda look at him with a smirk then they both smiles. These people are evil—they are the child of the devil," wrote a user on Twitter.

"B. GTS already said, "the Second wave will get attention this time". #realDonaldTrump Something needs to be done about these people," wrote another.

"The Bill and Melinda Gates "Poker Face" is not a joke, they don't even need to hide their disdain for commoners. Their smile + smirk echoes of elitism and jingoism. Pass the ticket to Elba, we got a new Napoleon who needs to take a holiday. #RFK" tweeted a user.