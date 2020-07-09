Irate social media users have compiled President Donald Trump's sexist comments over the years. Saying 'enough is enough', the Twitterati slammed the President for objectifying women after sexist comments made in reference to his daughters Tiffany and Ivanka surfaced.

Sexist Comments About Daughters

The hashtag #CreepyTrump started trending on social media after Meidas Touch uploaded a compilation of Trump's old interviews where he is talking about his daughters in a manner unacceptable in society.

In one of the segments, on being asked about what common traits did one-year-old Tiffany shared with her mother Marla Maples, Trump said that she's got Marla's legs. "We don't whether or not she has got this part yet, but time will tell," Trump said while imitating breast size.

The next shot is an interview clip from The Wendy Williams Show, which had Trump and Ivanka. When asked what she had in common with her father, Ivanka replied by saying real-estate and golf. However, Trump said: "Well, I was going to say sex, but I can't relate." The nearly minute-long clip also features Trump saying 'if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her'.

Ivanka is Trump's daughter from his first marriage to Ivana Trump while Tiffany was born to Marla Maples, his second wife.

As reported earlier, during an interview with US radio and television personality Howard Stern in the mid-2000s, Trump had remarked about Ivanka's breasts. When asked if she had got breast implants, Trump said that she has always been very voluptuous. "No, she didn't. I mean, I would know if she did. The answer is no. Why, did she look a little more stacked?" Trump had said.

Compilations of Past Interviews

In yet another viral video that has garnered 1.3 million views in just a few hours, Trump's statement including the infamous 'grab them by the pussy' has drawn a lot of public ire.

The video clips from his 2016 presidential campaign were included in the minute-long clip. "I did try and f**k her. She was married. I moved on her like a bitch. But I couldn't get there. She has now got the big phony tits and everything. I just start kissing them. I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything—grab them by the pussy . You can do anything," Trump was heard saying. The clip ended with the slogan 'Women deserve better. We all deserve better. #Enough is Enough.'

"Fathers (parents) aren't supposed to talk about their children like this. @realDonaldTrump definitely molested or raped his own daughter. Gross & disgusting. #Creepytrump #TrumpisARapist," wrote a user.

"I miss having a president I could trust alone in a room with my daughter or the Constitution. #CreepyTrump," tweeted another.