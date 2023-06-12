Newlywed Californian Man Drowns on Honeymoon While Snorkeling in Hawaii as Thieves Steal Couple's Car and Belongings from Beach

A newlywed California man tragically drowned to death while on his honeymoon with his wife in Hawaii, and criminals stole their rental car and belongings off the beach where they were relaxing. Steven Phan and his wife Brittany were enjoying their first anniversary in Honolulu on June 1 when Phan vanished under the water as they were snorkeling off Electric Beach.

He was hauled to shore by a spear fisherman and bystanders started performing CPR before emergency personnel arrived for help, according to KTIV. However, he could not be saved. More tragically, the rental car and belongings of the couple were stolen from the beach as the man was drowning.

Tragedy and Shock

The ABC station in Hawaii KITV said on June 1, the South Bay newlyweds were snorkeling off the shore of Electric Beach in Oahu when the man disappeared underwater and drowned. A GoFundMe page that identified the couple mentioned that they had only been married for three months.

Police said while the rescue was underway, the couple's car was stolen with all of their belongings inside.

"As If this could not be worse, all of Brittany and Steven's belongings were stolen, the thieves took their cell phones, wallets, money, clothing, they even stole their car rental," the GoFundMe page says.

"We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven," the GoFundMe page says. "Steven always found a way to be a part of everyone's lives, no matter the distance. Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband, Steven will be incredibly missed by all."

Friends regarded Phan as nothing short of a lovely person but were hesitant to speak on camera.

Family Devastated

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii stepped in to support the wife. The Honolulu Police Department was contacted by ABC7 to inquire about the status of the couple's stolen personal property.

"This is a very tragic situation. The family is grieving. Can you imagine being on your honeymoon and having your spouse pass away?" said Jessica Lani Rich with the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii.

Teresa Kling, an employee from Aaron's Dive Shop on Oahu, released this statement, describing the beach where it happened.

"Electric Beach is extremely popular with locals and has become a popular spot for tourists. Everything depends on the conditions and the day. It tends to be a great spot for beginners," Kling said.

In response to calls for more lifeguards on the city's beaches, Honolulu intends to build a new lifeguard post along the shore, according to KITV.