Cameron Robbins: Louisiana Teen Goes Missing after Jumping Overboard on a Dare on Bahamas Sunset Cruise During Graduation Trip

A desperate search for a missing Louisiana teenager has entered its second day after the star baseball player fell overboard on a sunset cruise in the Bahamas. Cameron Robbins, 18, graduated from the University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge and was traveling to the Bahamas with students from a number of nearby high schools.

They were staying at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in Nassau, WAFB reported. On Wednesday evening, Robbins and his friends went on a sunset party cruise, just four hours after they arrived. He was last seen splashing in the sea before disappearing. Police are now trying to locate him but so far have been unsuccessful.

Getting too Adventurous

According to witnesses, around 9:40 pm, the 18-year-old, apparently acting on a dare, jumped off the boat and into the water close to Athol Island. Robbins was last seen splashing in the pitch-black ocean, a few steps from the boat, before disappearing from view.

The boat, which was made to look like a pirate ship, stayed in the region for a while as the crew searched for the teenager.

The US Coast Guard Southeast and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force have been working together to conduct aerial searches for the missing teen but so far haven't been able to trace Robbins.

Robbins was a pitcher for the school's baseball team and attended the University Lab School for all 13 years of his education, according to Kevin George, the director of the institution.

Tributes have poured in for the former high school baseball player, while multiple agencies continue searching for the missing teen.

Unnecessary Risk

Robbins' parents arrived in the Bahamas on Thursday, the same day that their son's resort had a prayer vigil. The same day, a different prayer circle for Robbins was conducted in front of his old school in Baton Rouge.

He was a sportsman par excellence. His younger sister is a junior at the school. "He's an athlete, great kid, great smile, great head of hair," George told the station WBRZ.

"Just one of the kids you're so proud of when they cross the stage."

Photos posted to his social media pages show his passion for baseball and his coach's description of him as a "fierce competitor."

"Cameron is a kid who is truly loved by his teammates, teachers, and fellow classmates," U-High baseball coach Justin Morgan said.

"He is a fierce competitor on the baseball field. He is a hard worker both on and off of the playing field.

"Our school community is struggling right now but hoping for the very best.

"Our thoughts and prayers have been and will remain with the Robbins family during this difficult time."

In a statement issued on behalf of the institution, the principal expressed the community's prayers for Robbins' safe return.

"I have been in touch with Cameron's family and at this time, authorities are still searching for him in the Bahamas," George wrote.

"In times like these, we must come together and support each other. Words fall short of expressing the worry our entire school community is feeling."