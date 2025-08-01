Mysterious Orange Shape Spotted Near Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Cell Night Before His Death Raises Fresh Questions on His Nature of Death

Surveillance footage captured an orange shape near Jeffrey Epstein's prison cell on the night he died — and forensic specialists are now questioning the federal government's explanation of the mysterious object.

The shadowy object, seen in video and reviewed by CBS News, moves up the stairs to Epstein's cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center around 10:40 p.m. the night before the 66-year-old convicted sex offender was found hanging. Federal officials had earlier identified the blurry figure as a corrections officer "carrying linen or inmate clothing." However, forensic specialists interviewed by the network as part of a deeper probe into the video believe it might have been an inmate in a jumpsuit.

Strange Discovery Raises Questions

"Based on the limited video, it's more likely a person in an [orange] uniform," Conor McCourt, a retired NYPD sergeant and forensic video expert, told CBS. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019.

An official autopsy, along with a joint investigation by the DOJ and FBI, concluded that the disgraced financier died by suicide through hanging.

However, forensic experts who spoke with CBS News argue that the Justice Department's official investigation into the convicted sex trafficker's death has serious flaws.

Although the FBI said that surveillance cameras would have recorded anyone going in or out of the area where Epstein was being held, a review by the outlet found that the footage released by the DOJ shows the staircase is mostly obscured.

Also, the entrance to Epstein's cell is not visible within the camera's frame.

"To say that there's no way that someone could get to that, the stairs up to his room, without being seen is false," video forensic expert Jim Safford told CBS, with his view shared by four other leading experts.

Doubts Continue

The footage also doesn't appear to be raw, as CBS reported it is likely a screen recording—indicated by the appearance of a cursor and on-screen menu. The recording also jumps forward by one minute just before midnight, and the aspect ratio suddenly changes.

In response to the questions raised by CBS, the Office of the Inspector General said that it has not altered or changed its conclusion regarding the death of the convicted sexual predator based on the recent analysis.

"Our comprehensive assessment of the circumstances over the weeks, days, and hours before Epstein's death included the effects of the longstanding, chronic staffing crisis in the [Bureau of Prisons] and the BOP's failure to provide and maintain quality camera coverage within its facilities," the statement to the outlet read.

"As CBS notes, nothing in its analysis changed or modified the OIG's conclusions or recommendations."

A fresh wave of public interest and renewed controversy surrounding Epstein's death emerged earlier this month after the DOJ confirmed there was no indication he was murdered in his jail cell — despite ongoing claims from conspiracy theorists over the years — only weeks after he was charged with sex trafficking numerous underage girls.

The Justice Department and FBI, via their investigation, also said that Epstein did not have a damaging "client list."

Since then, Trump has called on Americans to stop spending "time and energy" focusing on the disgraced financier.

Last week, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche spent two days interviewing Ghislaine Maxwell regarding the case, while her lawyer openly pushed for either a presidential pardon or sentence commutation.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison term for her role as Epstein's accomplice.