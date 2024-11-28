NewJeans Holds Emergency Press Conference Addressing Contract Termination; Announces Departure from ADOR

NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein held an emergency press conference on Thursday (November 28) addressing contract termination. The five-member girl group announced their departure from the entertainment agency ADOR. The K-pop idols revealed they are leaving the firm because the company has no plans to reform or listen to their requests.

The Korean music band members sent a certification of contents to the entertainment agency on Wednesday (November 13). They demanded that the firm rectify significant breaches of the exclusive contract within two weeks. The K-pop idol warned the agency they would terminate their exclusive contract with the company if the firm did not address their demands within the deadline.

Since the deadline is over, NewJeans members held an emergency press conference announcing the termination of their exclusive contract with ADOR. Group member Minji said the exclusive contract between NewJeans and ADOR will be terminated as of November 29 at 12 AM KST. She shared that the band members are tired of HYBE's insincere attitude. According to her, the K-pop idols felt the agency had no desire to listen to their demands.

"The period for rectification ends at midnight tonight, but it seems HYBE and the current ADOR have no plans for reform or to listen to our requests," NewJeans members explained.

'Faced Mistreatment'

Band members Hanni and Danielle also addressed the termination of the contract with ADOR. Hanni said the group members and their staff faced mistreatment from the agency multiple terms. The company is no longer sincere in the art of music. They deliberately mistreat the idols and their staff through manipulation and miscommunication.

"We have faced mistreatment not just toward us but also toward our staff, countless preventions and contradictions, deliberate miscommunication, and manipulation regarding multiple areas. [It is] a company that no longer has any sincerity in the art of music and is rather fixated on appearing like a well-working company despite only having thoughts about making money and having no conscience about the negative effect they create through their non-authentic means. It is not the type of work ethic we respect nor want to be a part of, and to continue working under a company with no intention of protecting NewJeans would only harm us. So that is why we, the five of us together, have agreed to leave ADOR. And for us to clearly express ourselves before misleading information gets released regarding this, we have chosen to hold an emergency press conference today," the K-pop idol said.

Future Plans

Meanwhile, Danielle shared the plans of the girl group members. She said they will aim to pursue the activities they desire. They will work on the scheduled programs and try to continue with them without any complications. She spoke about the band's plan to release their new music for Bunnies next year.

"So, once we leave ADOR, we will aim to pursue the activities. Especially with the schedules arranged, we will try our best to continue them without complications. We wish to release new music for Bunnies next year, as soon as possible, whenever. And we hope we can meet you guys from around the world. Lastly, we know it might not be easy to use our current name, NewJeans, from today. However, that doesn't mean we are giving up on the name. We will fight for NewJeans. Remember that NewJeans never dies regardless of our name," she shared.