NewJeans - ADOR Legal Battle: Girl Group Responds to Lawsuit; Released New Statement 

The legal battle between the K-pop girl group NewJeans and the entertainment agency ADOR continues. The girl group members Minji, Hani, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein recently responded to the company's lawsuit against them. Explaining their stand, the five-member band released an official statement. According to the statement, there is no reason for the idols to continue working with the firm.

The girl group members stated that the exclusive agreement mentioned they have the right to terminate the contract if ADOR fails to fulfill its obligations. The idols further said they find it unreasonable to force them to work for another five years after breaking their trust.

"ADOR has filed a lawsuit seeking a court ruling on the legality of this termination, but this is merely a procedural step to obtain post-facto confirmation from the court. We deeply regret that ADOR has issued a statement misleading the public into believing that the contracts are still valid. To reiterate, as of November 29, 2024, we are no longer affiliated with ADOR. ADOR has no right to interfere with or get involved in our activities," the five-member girl group explained.

'Horrified and Disgusted'

Through the new statement, NewJeans members Minji, Hani, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein shared their concerns and expressed their struggles. They stated that it is horrifying and disgusting that ADOR is secretly following them and spreading false information through media outlets. The K-pop idols said the entertainment company severely harassed the managers and performing directors who helped them complete the remaining scheduled activities.

The entertainment company confiscated their laptops and investigated their activities. The girl band members said it was painful to witness them helplessly. So, it is difficult for them to continue working with a firm with inhumane and unethical actions. Though it will be struggling, they continue their legal battle against the agency.

"Even after the CEO was replaced, ADOR failed to address the numerous issues with HYBE, did not protect us, and did not demand improvements from another label that defamed us and spread false information. We deeply regret that ADOR, consistently offering evasive excuses, has filed a lawsuit. However, we hope that through the legal process, the reasons for our decision to terminate our exclusive contracts and ADOR's contract violations will be fully revealed," the girl group members stated.

Here is the Complete Statement by NewJeans: