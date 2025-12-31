New Year's Eve Fireworks 2026: A Complete Guide to Iconic Bursts of Light Around New York City

2026 is just around the corner, and the New Year will be welcomed by people across New York City with spectacular fireworks. Grand Army Plaza side of Prospect Park, Brooklyn, New York City, will display an iconic burst of light on Wednesday (December 31) at midnight.

Brooklyn Bridge Park in DUMBO and Promenade in Brooklyn Heights are also planning to fill the sky of New York City with sparkling lights. The traditional ball drop in Times Square, Manhattan, will also take place on Wednesday night.

Here are some of the best fireworks displays around New York City:

Prospect Park: The New Year's Eve fireworks in Prospect Park are the best option for those looking for a free, low-key celebration. Grand Army Plaza, West Drive, and Prospect Park West, between 9th Street and Grand Army Plaza, are some of the vantage points to watch the iconic burst of light on December 31 at midnight. A live musical event starts at 10:00 pm EST. It is a perfect choice to enjoy and celebrate the day with family and friends.

Brooklyn Bridge Walk: When the sky of New York City is filled with sparkling lights on Wednesday night, it can be seen from the iconic landmark. The visitors will also take a tour of the place with guides trained by a historian. Visitors can get the best view of fireworks in New York Harbor near Liberty Island by walking across the Brooklyn Bridge or on the Brooklyn Promenade.

Traditional Ball Drop at Times Square: Since 1907, a ball has been dropped from Times Square in Manhattan, and over a million people gather together to watch the show. This year, there will be two ball drops at Times Square. After the traditional Constellation Ball drop, another ball will drop from the iconic One Times Square building to honor the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States of America. The second ball drop will begin at 12.04 EST, according to America250, a nonpartisan body established by Congress in 2016.

"Every year in Times Square on New Year's Eve, we unite the crowds cheering in the streets with the millions of people around the country and the world to celebrate one of the most iconic moments together as one. It's perfect that this moment will be in partnership with America250 and the very first moment of a year's worth of moments to celebrate our country's 250 great years," Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance, said.

It is not really necessary to be in Times Square to watch the traditional ball drop. Multiple streaming sites and broadcasting channels will be telecasting the event live. The official website for Times Square is set to begin streaming at 6.00 pm EST on Wednesday (December 31).