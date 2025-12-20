From Sober Clubbing to Fireworks in Singapore: Heartland Block Parties to Ring in 2026

From alcohol-free dance floors by the sea to resident-curated playlists and fireworks in the heartlands, New Year's Eve in Singapore is set to feel closer to home this year.

The People's Association will host New Year's Eve celebrations across seven heartland hubs on December 31, turning neighbourhoods into lively block parties as residents usher in 2026 together. Boon Lay, Keat Hong, Marsiling, Nee Soon, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands will each stage their own countdown programmes, designed by about 700 grassroots leaders and volunteers.

Music, family-friendly attractions and community-driven activities will anchor the celebrations, with fireworks lighting up the skies in six neighbourhoods — Boon Lay, Keat Hong, Marsiling, Nee Soon, Punggol and Tampines. In Woodlands, residents can look forward to a waterfront drone show instead, marking a different kind of visual finale.

Music takes centre stage this year, with events tailored to reflect local tastes. In Boon Lay, an "Eras Dance Floor" will spin multilingual hits from the 1960s to today, with the playlist curated by residents through a community poll.

Youth groups and students will add a nostalgic touch with heritage-themed game booths, while families can share stories, gratitude and hopes for the coming year through an interactive storytelling installation. The night will culminate in a rousing countdown and fireworks display.

Tampines residents can expect a festive mix of play and learning at Our Tampines Hub. Children can enjoy a Pororo-themed carnival, while adults and families try their hand at harvesting community-grown vegetables, attend gardening workshops or take part in eco-friendly craft sessions.

As the evening progresses, the central plaza will turn into a digital playground with e-sports try-outs and games, before fireworks signal the arrival of the new year.

In Woodlands, the spotlight will be on a first-of-its-kind New Year's Eve bash at Woodlands Waterfront Park.

The seaside venue will host an all-ages "sober clubbing" experience, featuring alcohol-free DJ sets — including a headline performance by DJ Ezra Hazard — alongside mocktails, coffee and snacks from home-based businesses.

A carnival zone with rides and games will keep families entertained, while residents showcase their talents in a community performance segment. Just after midnight, a drone show will illuminate the night sky over the Straits of Johor, with free shuttle buses provided for easy access.

Elsewhere, quieter yet meaningful moments will also find their place. Nee Soon residents can pen wishes for the year ahead, Marsiling will host community art-making sessions, and Keat Hong will stage a fashion show featuring upcycled outfits modelled by cancer survivors — a celebration of resilience and fresh beginnings.

With programmes ranging from high-energy dance parties to reflective community rituals, the heartland countdowns aim to turn New Year's Eve into a shared neighbourhood experience — one where residents welcome 2026 not just with spectacle, but with stories, creativity and a strong sense of togetherness.