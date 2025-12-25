Tourists in New York City Slam Provocative Times Square Billboard Proclaiming 'Jesus Is Palestinian'

A digital billboard that recently appeared in Times Square proclaiming "Jesus is Palestinian" triggered immense backlash from passersby, who called it provocative and needlessly divisive, especially during the Christmas season.

The advertisement, paid for by the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) and intended to ignite discussion and protest amid the crowded holiday period, quickly faced negative reactions from Christmas visitors after going live in Midtown last week. "It's quite a divisive message, if you're pro-Palestinian, you'd find it OK," Sam Kept, who is visiting the Big Apple, told The New York Post on Wednesday night, adding, "It's probably not a good time in the world to have that up. It's inflammatory."

In Poor Taste

His wife also weighed in, saying that the billboard — which features the words "JESUS IS PALESTINIAN" in bold black letters against a bright green backdrop, with "MERRY CHRISTMAS" displayed on the reverse — might strike some people as offensive. "It's trying to stir the pot, isn't it?" she said.

Another person argued, saying that Jesus belongs to everyone and added that there's no need to label him in such a specific way.

Adeb Ayoub, the national executive director of the Arab American organization behind the ad, explained that the nonprofit has been leasing billboard space in Times Square since earlier this year, swapping out messages each week.

He said the broader idea behind the campaign is "America First," and that the aim is to remind people—especially during New York City's busiest season—that Arab and Muslim communities and Christians in the US share common roots and values.

"There's a lot more similarities between Arabs and Muslims and Christians in this country than others want to allow us to believe and there are similarities and there is a fear of culture, shared religion," Ayoub told The Post.

"Most of the Americans in this country are Christian and the birthplace of Christianity is Palestine. If people wanna go back and forth and debate it, then great, the billboard sparked debate. At least you're having a conversation about it. Otherwise, we're silenced and our voices and positions don't come out."

Sparking Fresh Debate

When asked if the group was challenging the widely held belief that Jesus was Jewish, Ayoub responded that "Jesus lives within all of us," adding that the topic is open to interpretation. He also said that Jewish organizations he claims have been targeting him online since the spring are welcome to share their own perspectives about Jesus.

Although the billboard upset some passersby, others expressed support for the message promoted by the ADC.

"Everyone can have their own ideas," said Giovanni Napoli, a 32-year-old tourist from Italy, adding that "There shouldn't be an issue."

French tourist Alain Balla said, "It's a very special moment of the year and anything can happen in the world right now in Palestine. They're just trying to share a moment with their people who need to be helped. Jesus belongs to everyone. To me, Jesus is for everyone."

A fresh ADC-funded billboard that appeared this week carries the message, "Jesus would say 'tear down that wall,'" a line that appears to echo a famous remark by former President Ronald Reagan.

Ayoub also shared that another new billboard is set to go up in Times Square on New Year's Eve.