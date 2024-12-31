New Year's Eve Fireworks 2025 Live Stream Online from London, New York, and More

New Year's Eve fireworks are among the most significant celebrations to welcome the new year. People from worldwide are preparing to bid adieu to 2024.

Singapore, Europe, and Australia are among the best places to watch the New Year's Eve Fireworks. Nearly a billion people worldwide look forward to this eye-catching event every year.

Here are the details on how to watch New Year's Eve fireworks from various parts of the world, including London, Chicago, New York City, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

Sydney

A major fireworks display in Australia on New Year's Eve takes place at Sydney Harbour. The best viewing spots are the Harbour Bridge, Opera House, family-friendly parks, and islands on either side of the harbor. ABC TV and ABC iview will provide live coverage of Sydney Fireworks on TV at 8:30 pm. The other fireworks include Liverpool fireworks, Parramatta fireworks, Frenchs Forest fireworks, Dee Why fireworks, Coogee fireworks, Bayview fireworks, and Manly fireworks.

London

The city is set with its annual New Year's Eve celebration, which will take place on Tuesday, December 31, at 11.30 pm. People can watch the fireworks from their homes through BBC One. Those interested in viewing the fireworks live can view them from various parts of the city, including Lambeth Bridge, Vauxhall Bridge, Victoria Embankment, Waterloo Bridge and Westminster Bridge, Primrose Hill, Parliament Hill, Cannon Street and Monument stations, Greenwich Park, and Alexandra Palace.

Here is the Synopsis:

This New Year's Eve, Queen of the dance floor Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be joined on stage by fellow disco sensation Jessie Ware, Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears, Emily Roberts guitarist with The Last Dinner Party, and the MDL Singers, who are guaranteed to bring in 2025 on BBC One and iPlayer with plenty of glitz and glamour!

Made by BBC Studios Entertainment Productions, this glittering TV event promises to be a night to remember as Sophie performs her global hits and some surprise numbers. This end-of-year celebration will be the perfect grand finale to 2024.

Sophie Ellie-Bextor will be partying through the evening on New Year's Eve from 11.30 pm with the party continuing after the fireworks at 12.10 am.

Bangkok

The city is known for its nightlife, and the New Year's Eve fireworks are a must-watch. The city will display an amazing fireworks show from ICONSIAM, an entertainment and shopping destination for travelers.

Abu Dhabi

New Year's Eve fireworks are organized in various parts of the city. Al Maryah Island will display 10-minute fireworks visible from its promenade. Yas Island will host a two-hour fireworks show in two parts. The Sheikh Zayed Festival's Supreme Organising Committee in Al Wathba will feature a 53-minute continuous fireworks display.

After the grand display, 6,000 drones will light up the Al Wathba skies in a show starting at 23:40 with a duration of 20 minutes. The drone show will create artistic formations, including a world-first image by 3,000 drones and a display symbolizing New Year's aspirations.

The Corniche, Yas Island, Al Hudayriyat Island, and others will also organize impressive and diverse fireworks.

Dubai

Fireworks and cutting-edge laser light shows at Burj Khalifa have become the highlights of New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai. The event will be televised to billions of people around the world.

Additionally, the city will host more than 45 fireworks displays across 36 strategic locations on New Year's Eve 2025. Key locations for fireworks in Dubai include Dubai Frame, Expo City, Global Village, Jumeirah Beach Hotel (Jumeirah Group), Dubai Design District, Bluewaters (The Beach JBR), Al Seef, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Hatta, and J1 La Mer Beach.

Taipei, Taiwan

The city will launch a vertical and vibrant fireworks show from its tallest building, Taipei 101. Prime spots to watch the New Year's Eve Fireworks 2025 include Tiger Mountain, the Xinyi Commercial District, and National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall.

Chicago

The city will ring the New Year with fireworks, which will be telecast live for people through NBC Chicago's Live New Year's Eve Show called A Very Chicago New Year. The fireworks will be launched at midnight from the bridges at Orleans Street, La Salle Drive, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street, and Columbus Drive.

"We're inviting residents and visitors to come together along the Riverwalk and welcome the New Year with a celebration of what makes Chicago the most beautiful, iconic, and vibrant city in the world," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

New York City

Some of the best New Year's Eve fireworks to watch in the city are the Ball Drop at Times Square, fireworks at Grand Army Plaza, and fireworks by the Statue of Liberty. The celebrations usually go off at midnight, and people can view them live from various places. The Ball Drop at Times Square can be streamed on the webcast of the New Year's Eve celebration of the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment.

The ball drop will be available to stream live online at TimesSquareNYC.org and TimesSquareBall.net. A virtual Times Square New Year's Eve celebration can be experienced worldwide on VNYE.