New Year's Eve Fireworks 2023 Live Stream Online from London, New York, and More

New Year's Eve fireworks are one of the most significant parts of the celebrations to welcome the new year. While some parts of the world have welcomed 2023, other parts of the globe are getting ready to bid adieu to 2022.

There are several popular places to watch the New Year's Eve Fireworks, including Singapore, Europe, and Australia. Nearly a billion people from various parts of the globe look forward to this eye-catching event every year.

Here are the details on how to watch New Year's Eve fireworks from various parts of the world, including London, Chicago, New York City, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

London

The city will return with its annual New Year's Eve celebration after two years on Saturday, December 31, at 11.39 pm. People can watch the fireworks from the comfort of their homes through BBC One. Those interested in viewing the fireworks live can view them from various parts of the city, including Central London, Greenwich Park, Alexandra Palace, and Hampstead Heath bridges.

Abu Dhabi

New Year's Eve fireworks are organized in various parts of the city. Al Maryah Island will display a 10-minute firework, visible from its promenade. Yas Island would host a two-hour fireworks show in two parts. The celebration will begin at 9 pm, and it will be followed by a fireworks show at midnight. People can watch the event from Yas Marina or Yas Bay. Al Wathba will host a New Year's Eve fireworks of 40 minutes as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

Dubai

Fireworks and cutting-edge laser light show at Burj Khalifa will be one of the highlights of New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai. The event will be televised to billions of people around the world.

Chicago

The city will ring the New Year with fireworks, which will be telecast live for people through NBC Chicago's Live New Year's Eve Show called A Very Chicago New Year.

"As Chicagoans get ready to ring in the New Year, we want to remind everyone to do so safely. Public safety is always the number one priority, and the city remains ready to respond to all safety hazards with security measures to ensure a safe New Year's Eve celebration throughout the City", Rich Guidice, Executive Director of Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, said.

New York City

Some of the best New Year's Eve fireworks to watch in the city are Ball Drop at Times Square, fireworks at Grand Army Plaza, and fireworks by the Statue of Liberty. The celebrations usually go off at midnight, and people can view them live from various places. The Ball Drop at Times Square can be streamed on the webcast of the New Year's Eve celebration of the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment.

The ball drop will be available to stream live online at TimesSquareNYC.org and TimesSquareBall.net. A virtual Times Square New Year's Eve celebration can be experienced from around the world on VNYE.