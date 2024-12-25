New Year 2025: TXT, GOT7, BOYNEXTDOOR, IVE, and More Stars Share Future Plans

The New Year 2025 is almost here, bringing new hopes and dreams. The world is gearing up to welcome next year with new goals. Everybody across the globe has made plans for the next year. K-pop bands and artists, including TXT, GOT7, BOYNEXTDOOR, IVE, and (G)I-DLE member Minnie, have joined the trend and shared their future plans.

From world tour and solo debut to come back and leadership change, here are the future plans of K-pop bands and artists, including NewJeans member Minji, tripleS, Henry, Hwasa, GFRIEND, TREASURE, Kep1er, BOYNEXTDOOR, and GHOST9.

IVE

The girl group members are preparing for their comeback in January. Earlier this month, they officially announced their plans to release a new album next month through their agency, Starship Entertainment. According to band member An Yu Jin, her teammates and staff have united to prepare for their comeback. She said they are working hard on the upcoming album.

"To the DIVE and everyone else who likes IVE that waited for us to make a comeback in the second half of this year. All of the members and many of our staff are working hard and have united as one to prepare for our comeback next year, so even if it takes some time, I hope you'll look forward to our 2025 comeback," she said.

TREASURE

The boy band members are gearing up to release a mini album in February and a full-length album in July or August. The K-pop group's founder, Yang Hyun Suk, shared the details about it through a special video. He announced a leadership change for the boy band. He said group members Junkyu and Asahi will take charge as the new leaders on Wednesday (January 1).

According to him, Junkyu and Asahi could remain the group leaders for the next two or three years. Current leaders Hyunsuk and Jihoon will prepare a fan meeting with other teammates in March 2025. The group members are planning a world tour in October.

(G)I-DLE Member Minnie

The K-pop idol is getting ready with her much-awaited solo debut. Earlier this month, her agency, CUBE Entertainment, confirmed that Minnie will release her first solo album in January.

GOT7

The boy band members will make their first comeback in three years. GOT7 members JAY B and BamBam confirmed the news and shared their plans to return as a full group in January.

tripleS

The K-pop girl group will begin their tour in North America, titled tripleS Come True in North America, in February 2025. Their agency, MODHAUS, shared the tour details earlier this month. The entertainment agency said band members SeoYeon, NaKyoung, DaHyun, Nien, JooBin, HaYeon, Sullin, and SeoAh will kickstart their tour from Orlando on Saturday (February 1). The girl group will visit eight cities, namely Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Houston, Tempe, and Los Angeles.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The boy band will begin their New Year by attending an award show. After participating in the 39th Golden Disc Awards, the group members will take an extended break to spend quality time with their family and friends. Earlier this month, their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, released an official statement announcing the big break TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) will take in January to rest and recharge.

The K-pop idols are gearing up for their upcoming world tour ACT: PROMISE -EP. 2-. The tour will kickstart from the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, Seoul, in March with a three-day concert. During the musical event, the young idols will enjoy their first official European tour. They will visit several places on the continent, including Barcelona, London, Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam.

NewJeans Member Minji

Minji aims to spread lots of love to everyone by showcasing fun performances with good music. During an interview with Elle Magazine, the girl group member said she hopes everybody remembers their value as a person.

"NewJeans is still a fresh, resilient team with great depth. I hope that next year, we can continue to showcase fun performances with good music and spread lots of love. I also hope everyone remembers that each of you is a valuable person," she explained.

GHOST9

The boy band members are gearing up for their upcoming tour, THE NEW MIDNIGHT. The musical event will begin in February. During the tour, they will visit several places in the US and Latin America, including Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Monterrey, Atlanta, Bayamón, Chicago, Washington, DC, Boston, and New York.

BOYNEXTDOOR

The boy band members are currently busy with their tour, KNOCK ON Vol.1, award shows, and the year-end music festivals. In between their busy schedules, they are preparing for a comeback in January. According to the K-pop idols, they were planning the comeback while working on their scheduled programs.

"Making this comeback was 100 percent based on the members' opinions. Although we've been busy with awards ceremonies and [preparing] for this tour, we decided to make this comeback amidst all that because the members wanted it. We were determined to make a comeback in January no matter what,'" the band members shared.

Kep1er

The girl group members are all set for their 2025 fan-con tour BEYOND THE STAR. Kep1er has shared details about the event, including the dates and places. The band members will begin their tour from Seoul in February. Kep1er will visit places like Yokohama, Macau, and Taipei.

TREASURE

The boy band members are preparing for their first US tour SPECIAL MOMENT, which will begin in April. TREASURE members will visit places like New York, Washington, DC, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

GFRIEND

The girl group members are gearing up for their first comeback in four years. GFRIEND will drop a pre-release track in January, followed by an album, Season of Memories. The band members will go abroad on tour. They will visit Osaka, Yokohama, Hong Kong, and Taipei in March 2025.

Henry and Hwasa

The singers shared their plans for the year 2025 during an interview with Elle Magazine. Henry said he wants to focus on album production in the New Year. As for Hansa, she wants to meet her fans worldwide as a solo artist through overseas performances.

Kim Young Dae

The No Gain No Love star spoke about unhealthy choices to deal with stress as something he wants to change in the New Year. Kim Young Dae said he plans to work on the impulse to choose unhealthy methods to deal with stress. He explained further how he sees binge-watching reels, overeating, and sleeping in as unhealthy choices.

"I want to get rid of all the things I see as problems—like sleeping in, binge-watching Reels, and overeating. I want to resist the impulse to make unhealthy choices as a way of dealing with stress," the actor shared.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER