The MAMA Awards 2024 winners are revealed by a star-studded lineup at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday (November 21) through a worldwide live telecast. This glam event is taking place in the US for the first time. The glam event will begin with the red carpet arrivals, followed by the main award ceremony. The concept for this year's ceremony is BIG BLUR: What is Real?, exploring the question of what is truly real in the era of AI, as the lines between culture, music, and individual tastes are becoming increasingly blurred.

Park Bo Gum and Kim Tae Ri will host the glam event this year. Paak, Park Jin Young, and TWS will perform on the first day of the event. Presenters include Byeon Woo Seok, Seo In Guk, Ahn Jae Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, Gong Myung, Lee Ji Ah, Seol In Ah, Kim Min Ha, Kwak Dong Yeon, Jo Yu Ri, Na Young Suk, Hong Jin Kyung, Park Seo Joon, 2PM member Lee Junho, Im Siwan, Jung Ho Yeon, Ma Dong Seok, Moon Sang Min, Dex, Kim Hye Joon, Lee Joo Bin, Na Young Suk, and Oh Sanguk.

K-pop fans and music lovers from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Peru, Denmark, Europe, France, South Africa, Germany, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Indonesia, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Turkey, and the UK, can watch the annual award ceremony live online for free on the official page of Mnet. The annual award ceremony will be streamed live exclusively on Samsung TV Plus in multiple locations.

MAMA Awards 2024 Winners

The criteria for the final winners include Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards, Song of the Year and Genre Category Awards, Album of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Choreography, Fans' Choice Male/Female, and Fans' Choice of the Year. The Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards winners will be determined based on 40% physical album sales, 40% downloads and streaming (25% Korea and 15% global), and 20% judging evaluation.

The Song of the Year and Genre Category Awards winners will be chosen based on 60% downloads or streaming (40% Korea and 20% global) and 40% judging evaluation. The Album of the Year category winners will be determined based on 60% physical album sales and 40% judging evaluation. The winners in the Best Music Video and Best Choreography categories will be chosen based on judging evaluation.

The winners in the Fans' Choice Male/Female and Fans' Choice of the Year categories will be determined based on 90% Mnet Plus votes and 10% X votes. An additional 10% of Mnet real-time votes will be considered in determining the winners in these categories.

MAMA Awards 2024 Winners:

Best New Male Artist

82MAJOR

ALL(H)OURS

AMPERS&ONE

NCT WISH

NOWADAYS

TWS

Best New Female Artist

BABYMONSTER

ILLIT

MEOVV

QWER

UNIS

YOUNG POSSE

Best Male Group

ENHYPEN

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT

ZEROBASEONE

Best Female Group

aespa

(G)I-DLE

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

TWICE

Best Male Artist

Baekhyun

Jungkook

Jimin

Lim Young Woong

Taemin

Best Female Artist

IU

Jennie

Nayeon

Taeyeon

Yuqi

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

Jimin for Who

Jungkook for Standing Next to You

Key for Pleasure Shop

Taemin for Guilty

Taeyong for TAP

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

Hwasa for NA

Jennie for You & Me

Nayeon for ABCD

Sunmi for Balloon in Love

Yuqi for FREAK

Best Dance Performance Male Group

ENHYPEN for Sweet Venom

NCT 127 for Fact Check

RIIZE for Love 119

SEVENTEEN for God of Music

Stray Kids for LALALALA

TWS for Plot twist

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa for Supernova

(G)I-DLE for Super Lady

ILLIT for Magnetic

IVE for Baddie

LE SSERAFIM for EASY

NewJeans for How Sweet

Best Vocal Performance Solo

BIBI for Bam Yang Gang

IU for Love wins all

Lee Mu Jin for Episode

Lim Young Woong for Warmth

Taeyeon for To. X

Best Vocal Performance Group

AKMU for Hero

Davichi for A very personal story

(G)I-DLE for Fate

PLAVE for WAY 4 LUV

Red Velvet for Cosmic

Best Band Performance

DAY6 for Welcome to the Show

LUCY for The knight who can't die and the silk cradle

N.Flying for Into You"l

Hyukoh, Sunset Rollercoaster for Young Man

QWER for T.B.H

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

DEAN for DIE 4 YOU

Leellamarz for Boys Like Girls (Feat. Gist, Jayci yucca)

Lee Young Ji for Small Girl (Feat. D.O.)

RM for LOST!

Zico for SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)

Best Collaboration

GroovyRoom for Yes or No (Feat. Huh Yunjin, Crush)

Jay Park for Taxi Blurr (Feat. Natty)

Lee Young Ji for Small Girl (Feat. D.O.)

Sung Si Kyung, Naul for Even for a moment

Zico for SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)

Best OST

Roy Kim for Whenever, Wherever (My Demon OST)

Lee Chang Sub for Heavenly fate (A Not So Fairy Tale OST)

ECLIPSE for Sudden Shower (Lovely Runner OST)

Taeyeon for Dream (Welcome to Samdalri OST)

Crush for Love You With All My Heart (Queen of Tears OST)

Best Music Video

aespa for Armageddon

K.will for No Sad Song For My Broken Heart (Prod. Yoon Sang)

IU for Love wins all

IVE for HEYA

SEVENTEEN for MAESTRO

Best Choreography

aespa for Supernova

ILLIT for Magnetic

LE SSERAFIM for CRAZY

NewJeans for Supernatural

RIIZE for Impossible

Taemin for Guilty

Artist of the Year

82MAJOR

aespa

ALL(H)OURS

AMPERS&ONE

BABYMONSTER

Baekhyun

ENHYPEN

(G)I-DLE

ILLIT

IU

IVE

Jennie

Jimin

Jungkook

LE SSERAFIM

Lim Young Woong

MEOVV

Nayeon

NCT DREAM

NCT WISH

NewJeans

NOWADAYS

QWER

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Taemin

Taeyeon

TWICE

TWS

TXT

UNIS

YOUNG POSSE

Yuqi

ZEROBASEONE

Song of the Year

aespa for Armageddon

aespa for Supernova

AKMU for Hero

BIBI for Bam Yang Gang

Crush for Love You With All My Heart (Queen of Tears OST)

Davichi for A very personal story

DAY6 for Welcome to the Show

DEAN for DIE 4 YOU

ECLIPSE for Sudden Shower (Lovely Runner OST)

ENHYPEN for Sweet Venom

(G)I-DLE for Fate

(G)I-DLE for Super Lady

GroovyRoom for Yes or No (Feat. Huh Yunjin, Crush)

Hwasa for NA

Hyukoh, Sunset Rollercoaster for Young Man

ILLIT for Magnetic

IU for Love wins all

IVE for Baddie

IVE for HEYA

Jay Park for Taxi Blurr (Feat. Natty)

Jennie for You & Me

Jimin for Who

Jungkook for Standing Next to You

K.will for No Sad Song For My Broken Heart (Prod. Yoon Sang)

Key for Pleasure Shop

LE SSERAFIM for CRAZY

LE SSERAFIM for EASY

Lee Chang Sub for Heavenly fate (A Not So Fairy Tale OST)

Lee Mu Jin for Episode

Lee Young Ji for Small Girl (Feat. D.O.)

Leellamarz for Boys Like Girls (Feat. Gist, Jayci yucca)

Lim Young Woong for Warmth

LUCY for The knight who can't die and the silk cradle

N.Flying for Into You

Nayeon for ABCD

NCT 127 for Fact Check

NewJeans for How Sweet

NewJeans for Supernatural

PLAVE for WAY 4 LUV

QWER for T.B.H

Red Velvet for Cosmic

RIIZE for Impossible

RIIZE for Love 119

RM for LOST!

Roy Kim for Whenever, Wherever (My Demon OST)

SEVENTEEN for God of Music

SEVENTEEN for MAESTRO

Stray Kids for LALALALA

Sung Si Kyung, Naul for Even for a moment

Sunmi for Balloon in Love

Taemin for Guilty

Taeyeon for Dream (Welcome to Samdalri OST)

Taeyeon for To. X

Taeyong for TAP

TWS for Plot twist

Yuqi for FREAK

Zico for SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)

Album of the Year

aespa for Armageddon

ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL

Baekhyun for Hello, World

ENHYPEN for ROMANCE : UNTOLD

(G)I-DLE for 2

IVE for I'VE MINE

Jungkook for GOLDEN

LE SSERAFIM for EASY

NCT 127 for Fact Check

NCT DREAM for DREAM()SCAPE

RIIZE for RIIZING

SEVENTEEN for SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

Stray Kids for 樂-STAR (ROCK-STAR)

TWICE for With YOU-th

TXT for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

ZEROBASEONE for MELTING POINT

Fans' Choice Male

8TURN

AB6IX

ASTRO

ATBO

ATEEZ

B1A4

Baekhyun

BamBam

B.D.U

BOYNEXTDOOR

CRAVITY

DAY6

D.O.

ENHYPEN

EPEX

EVNNE

FTISLAND

Hui

j-hope

Jimin

Jungkook

JUST B

Key

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NCT WISH

ONEUS

P1Harmony

PLAVE

RIIZE

RM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Taemin

TEMPEST

THE BOYZ

THE NEW SIX

TIOT

TREASURE

TWS

TXT

V

WayV

WOODZ

Xdinary Heroes

xikers

YOUNITE

ZEROBASEONE

Zi co

Fans' Choice Female