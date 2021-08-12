New Video Shows Naked Hunter Biden Telling Prostitute That Russian Drug Dealers Stole His Laptop to Blackmail Him

A new video clip has emerged that shows a naked Hunter Biden recounting how he passed out in a pool when Russian drug dealers stole one of his laptops -- which had recordings of him engaged in "crazy" sex acts -- possibly to blackmail him later. According to the Daily Mail, the conversation took place between Biden and an unidentified woman in a hotel room when both were nude after having sex sometime in January 2019.

This means Hunter had a total of three laptops. The first was the one which he abandoned at a Delaware store. The second was seized by federal agents, which is believed to contain sensitive information about his father, President Joe Biden, while the third laptop is now claimed by Hunter to have been stolen by Russian drug dealers.

Dirty Hunter

While the first two laptops have been traced, the third, which Hunter claims contained recordings, texts, photos and videos of his sex acts, is still missing. "They have videos of me doing this. They have videos of me doing like f***ing crazy [bleep] sex [bleep]," Biden said, according to the 3-minute, 40-second video clip posted online.

"But how long ago did this happen? You said before â€” " the naked woman asks.

"Last summer," Biden replies.

The conversation took place in a Las Vegas hotel after Hunter had sex with this unnamed woman. Both are seen naked in the video. Hunter filmed himself having sex with the woman using his laptop in January 2019 and then left the camera rolling as he recounted how his laptop was stolen.

He recounts his Vegas bender in the video in which he spent "18 days going round from penthouse suite to penthouse suite," sometimes costing $10,000 a night.

"I spent f***ing crazy amounts of money," Hunter is heard saying. "I was with these guys. The one guy was, not like you anyway... each night he'd be like "there's going to be so many people here, crazy f***ing party" and each night it's nobody."

Earlier, Hunter said that the laptop was stolen he "was in the [bleep] pool, facedown" and the people he was with "wouldn't call an ambulance," according to the newly surfaced video.

"And somebody stole it during that period of time," he is heard saying.

More Trouble for Hunter

It isn't known how much truth is there in what Hunter claims in the video but they raise the possibility that he was targeted as a vulnerable conduit to Joe Biden as part of a foreign intelligence operation. His 2015 Macbook Pro became infamous after he abandoned it at a Delaware computer store two years ago.

His second laptop was seized federal agents from the Massachusetts office of former celebrity psychiatrist Keith Ablow.

Although Hunter claims in the video that the laptop was stolen by Russian drug dealers, he doesn't give out any name. He said he suspected the crook who stole his computer was one of "three guys that were like a little, like, group."

The woman asks Hunter if the laptop thief was trying to blackmail him.

"No. I make like a gazillion dollars," he said, sounding confused.

"No, the guy who took the computer," the woman said. The ensuing exchange is largely inaudible and includes Biden saying both, "No way" and, "In some way, yeah."

Hunter appeared to be dismayed that if the video was sold by the alleged thieves to porn or news companies he would be unable to cash in on the explicit videos himself. The woman in the video is believed to be a prostitute from Vegas but there is no confirmation on it yet.