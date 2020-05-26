After a video showing the Huston club flooded with people surfaced on social media platforms over the Memorial Day weekend, it created a massive amount of criticism as the event was organized breaching the social distancing guidelines.

The video of the pool party which took place on Saturday at Clé Houston, a famous club in the city's Midtown, has captured a huge crowded outdoor gathering and none of them were wearing masks.

In Texas, as per the new guidelines, bars and clubs were allowed to reopen, after authorities decided to ease the Coronavirus lockdown measures. But the state government also mentioned that these outlets are not allowed to have more than 25 percent capacity at a time.

However, it was not clear what percentage capacity Huston's Clé Houston had reached during the weekend pool parties and the club has not provided any statement to the media as of now. The city's mayor, Sylvester Turner stated that Houston will close businesses that don't follow state guidelines.

Houston's fire chief, Samuel Pena, said on Twitter: "TX Gov's EO GA23 limits bars&clubs to 25% occupancy.@HoustonFire has taken an Info&Ed approach towards compliance. Inspectors are authorized to STOP events exceeding 25% capacity until occupancy load is corrected."

In another tweet, he said, "Those familiar with the fire code know @HoustonFire can enforce regulations affecting or relating to structures, processes, premises, and safeguards regarding hazards to life, property or public welfare in the occupancy of structures or premises"

Take a look at this Texas reopening order