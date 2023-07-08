New Video Captures Moment Britney Spears Is Slapped by Victor Wembanyama's Security Guard, Contradicting NBA Star's Claim She 'Grabbed Him' [WATCH]

A new video has emerged that captures the shocking moment Britney Spears was slapped by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security guard. And the video clearly contradicts Wembanyama's claim that Spears "grabbed" him from behind before San Antonio Spurs security director Damian Smith backhanded her in the face at a Las Vegas hotel and casino.

In a video recorded on a cellphone and obtained by TMZ on Friday, the 41-year-old pop superstar can be seen approaching the 19-year-old San Antonio Spurs player from behind. Spears then taps Wembanyama on the shoulder when Smith without turning backhands her. Spears claims she was assaulted by the security guard, but Las Vegas Police will not pursue criminal charges.

Everything Clear

The cellphone footage captures the events just before the shocking incident that occurred outside Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel, Las Vegas, on Wednesday.

In the video, Spears can be seen approaching Victor while exclaiming "Excuse me sir, sir, sir!" in a British accent.

She then taps him on the shoulder from the left side, but the guard, who doesn't turn around, unexpectedly backhands her. The impact causes her glasses to be knocked off, and she cries out in pain.

People accompanying the "Hold Me Closer" singer can be heard yelling in shock. After receiving the smack, the singer is quickly surrounded by her loved ones.

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, who was present during the incident and can be identified in the footage by his white and black patterned shirt, promptly moves towards Smith, presumably in response to the altercation.

After the slap, an upset Spears is heard calling out in a British accent: "That's America for you. F*** you all!"

Following the incident, Spears and her entourage proceed to enter Catch restaurant in Las Vegas. Separate images obtained by TMZ capture the "Toxic" singer sitting at her table, displaying a calm demeanor and even smiling at one point.

However, according to an eyewitness, Spears was described as being "extremely agitated" about the altercation and seemed to be in a state of disbelief.

Painting a Different Picture

On the other hand, the investigation conducted by the Las Vegas Police Department concluded that it was Spears herself who struck herself in the face. According to their findings, Wembanyama's security guard had pushed her hand away after she attempted to touch the NBA prospect.

According to the report filed by Detective John Santo, which was released on Friday, he interviewed two members of Spears' security team who provided information regarding the incident. Both security team members stated that the response demonstrated by the security guard was considered a "standard response" for most security/bodyguards.

One of the security team members clarified that Spears was not struck with a closed fist. They explained that Wembanyama's security guard pushed his hand off the shoulder of the Spurs player without looking, unaware of who was tapping him on the shoulder.

Wembenyama asserted that the clash occurred when Spears unexpectedly grabbed him from behind, prompting his security guard to intervene. In contrast, the singer maintained that she had simply tapped him on the shoulder. These differing accounts contributed to the conflicting perspectives regarding the incident.

According to the new video evidence, it supports Spears' version of events that she indeed lightly touched Wembanyama before the assault took place.

Following the incident, Spears filed a battery report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

However, the department made an announcement on Friday stating that they have decided not to pursue criminal charges against Smith after concluding their investigation.