New Traffic Safety Law to Impact Millions in the US

The new statewide traffic safety law, the Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Act, is expected to impact millions of drivers in the US. This act, which aims at reducing distractions on the road, would save lives, according to state officials. Law enforcement agencies and state officials are planning to strictly enforce this act on nearly four million licensed drivers in South Carolina.

"This traffic safety law requires drivers to put down their phones, tablets, and other electronic devices while driving and keep their focus on the road. This does not prohibit the use of an earpiece or device worn on the wrist used for voice-based communication. Law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel are exempt while performing official duties", the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) stated.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the act on Thursday, July 31, joined by passionate lawmakers. DPS Director Robert Woods, Department of Transportation Secretary Justin Powell, and other officials attended the launch. Families and friends of distracted driving victims were also present.

"Distracted driving has claimed far too many lives and caused countless collisions across our state. By signing this bill, we will significantly reduce the number of preventable accidents caused by distracted driving, ensuring more South Carolinians make it home safely to their loved ones", the Governor said.

Do's and Don'ts

When this rigid law comes into effect, drivers will not be allowed to hold a cellphone with any part of their body. They will not be allowed to read, write, or send emails, text messages, or any other types of written communication while they are driving. South Carolina drivers are barred from watching anything on their cellphones, including movies, videos, games, and video calls, while they are behind the wheel.

The no-nonsense law allows drivers to use their cellphones while the vehicle is legally parked or stopped. They can use hands-free mode on their phones or use voice activation. The drivers can also listen to music or use their handsets for navigation. But they cannot touch or hold the device while driving. There will be an exception for the drivers from the new driving restriction while using the phones for reporting medical emergencies or accidents.

"This hands-free law is a much-needed step toward a safer South Carolina. Not only is distracted driving one of the most widespread and dangerous behaviors our troopers and officers encounter on a daily basis, is also one of the most easily preventable", Woods said during the launch of this rigid law.

The Penalty

The Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Act, passed in May, will take effect on Monday, September 1. It was introduced after state safety officials expressed their concerns about the already-implemented texting-and-driving law. The officials felt the existing law was inadequate in tackling distracted driving.

During the first three months after the policy gets into effect, violators will only get warnings from the police for breaking the law. After 180 days of the law being active, those who violate the law will be given fines, and tickets, and points against their driving licenses.

A violator will be fined $100 for their first offense. If the person breaks the law within three years of receiving his fine, he will be fined $200 and two points on his driving record. The violators will not just receive a penalty or tickets; they will be educated about the dangers of using their phones while they are behind the wheel.