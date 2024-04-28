Horrific Tragedy! High-Speed SUV Goes Airborne, Lands 20 Feet Above the Ground, Claiming Lives of Three Indian Women in US Crash

In a devastating incident in Greenville County, South Carolina, three Indian women lost their lives in a horrific car crash. The victims, identified as Rekhaben Patel, Sangitaben Patel, and Manishaben Patel, hailed from Gujarat's Anand district.

The fatal accident occurred when their SUV lost control, crossed lanes, and soared at least 20 feet before colliding with trees on the opposite side of the bridge. The mangled vehicle was discovered lodged in a tree, emphasizing the severity of the crash.

According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, the SUV was speeding. Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis stated, "It is obvious they were traveling above the posted speed limit."

The SUV was heading north on I-85 before veering across four lanes of traffic, crashing through trees, and descending an embankment. Ellis remarked, "It's obvious that they were traveling above the posted speed limit and for some reason left the roadway. Unsure exactly why at this time."

Tragically, only one person survived the accident and is currently in critical condition in the hospital. Family members of the victims were reportedly alerted by the vehicle's detection system.