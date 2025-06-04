Raleigh Man Intentionally Caused Head-On Crash in Attempt to Kill Wife

A Raleigh man is facing a series of serious charges after allegedly causing a deliberate head-on crash in an attempt to kill his wife, leaving three people seriously injured.

Andersen Singleton, 33, has been charged with multiple offenses including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, domestic violence assault, stalking, and issuing threats. Authorities say he intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic early Saturday morning in a black Honda CR-V, colliding head-on with a brown Toyota Camry.

The violent crash, which occurred in Raleigh, was captured on dash cam footage by passerby Jorge Bravo. In the aftermath, Bravo said Singleton made a chilling confession at the scene.

"He said, 'That wasn't an accident. I was trying to kill my wife and myself. We were fighting,'" Bravo recounted to local media. "It was shocking to hear someone just confess like that."

Singleton's wife, Lauren, was in the passenger seat and was among those seriously injured. The two men in the Camry, identified as Candido Montero Valdiviezo and Nelson Perez Lopez from Selma, were also hurt. All victims were transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities have confirmed that although the injuries were severe, none were life-threatening.

Bravo, who stopped to help, said a paramedic happened to be driving by and provided immediate assistance before emergency responders arrived.

Police noted that Singleton did not appear to be under the influence at the time of the crash. During his arraignment on Monday, a judge ordered him to have no contact with his wife and denied him bond. The court also imposed a protective order barring Singleton from assaulting or threatening his wife.

Singleton now faces multiple charges, including:

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

One count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Careless and reckless driving

Driving left of center

The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to gather evidence related to the incident.