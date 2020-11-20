A supplementary report released by the Senate Republicans has revealed a transfer of $6 million to the account of Hunter Biden's long-time associate John Robinson "Rob" Walker by a Chinese company. Shanghai-based State Energy HK Ltd had made the transfers in February and March in 2017.

Walker shot into the limelight after Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Biden and Walker, said that he was threatened by Walker against going public about their business affairs. "Ah, Tony, you're just going to bury all of us, man," Walker had allegedly told Bobulinski.

Chinese Firm Transferred $6 Million in Two Instalments to Walker's Account

The recent revelations were made in continuance of the Senate Republicans' previous report on Biden's international business deals. According to New York Post, the five-page supplement confidential records allegedly show that a pair of $3 million wire transfers were made to a Robinson Walker bank account on Feb. 23, 2017, and March 1, 2017, by the Shanghai-based energy firm.

The report from the Senate's Finance Committee and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee further note that it's "unclear what the true purpose is behind these transactions and who the ultimate beneficiary is."

The outlet further stated that the report calls the cash transfers "a direct link between Walker and the communist Chinese government and, because of his close association with Hunter Biden, yet another tie between Hunter Biden's financial arrangements and the communist Chinese government."

The report concludes that the new records "confirm the connections between the Biden family and the communist Chinese government, as well as the links between Hunter Biden's business associates and the Russian government, and further support the Committees' September 23, 2020, report's finding that such relationships created counterintelligence and extortion concerns," reported the outlet.

It was also found that State Energy HK had ties with CEFC China Energy, which was under the leadership of Ye Jianming at the time of the money transfer.

Hunter's Russian and Ukrainian Dealings Under Scanner

Apart from the unaccounted money transfers from China, a Grassley-Johnson Republican staff report in September had also raised questions on a series of wire transfers from Russian and Ukraine firms oligarchs to Hunter in 2014.

Sputnik stated that the report, which was based on the findings of Treasury Department Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS), found that millions of dollars had been received from Chinese firms, with Hunter Biden apparently diverting some of that money to his business partner and uncle James Biden.

The emails recovered from the damaged laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter had revealed that an senior executive from an Ukrainian firm had met the then Vice President Joe Biden in a meeting organized by Hunter.

A series of emails and other records released by Bobulinski clearly indicated that Oneida Holdings had Walker, Hunter and Joe Biden's brother Jim Biden as one of its partners. The Post reported that the documents disclosed that the firm 'struck a deal to pursue "global and/or domestic" projects involving "infrastructure, energy, financial services and other strategic sectors" to be financed by another company controlled by Ye and another CEFC executive.'