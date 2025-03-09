State of Emergency Declared after Massive Wildfires Erupt on Long Island Sparking Evacuations in Wealthy Hamptons Enclave

A state of emergency has been declared in New York after at least four separate wildfires broke out on the outskirts of the Hamptons on Saturday, sending residents into panic and prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to declare that the crisis could last for several days.

The blazes, which erupted in Center Moriches, East Moriches, Eastport, and Westhampton, spread across Long Island's East End shortly after 1 p.m. Thick black smoke filled the sky as the fires threatened homes in both affluent areas and middle-class neighborhoods. The fires also led to the closure of the main road leading to the Hamptons and prompted some evacuations, according to officials and local residents.

Hamptons Burning

Hochul told News 12 that she had declared a state of emergency and confirmed that her office is in communication with Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine. Multiple agencies have already been deployed to help in handling the crisis.

The Eastport Fire Department told the Daily Mail that their entire team was actively fighting the flames. Meanwhile, the Suffolk County Police Department said that Sunrise Highway has been closed in both directions.

Drivers fleeing the fire were spotted pulling over along the roadside, with some stopping to take photos. Many panicked Long Island residents have since shared dramatic images and videos capturing the intense flames and thick smoke.

While some locals recounted their hurried escape—one even saying that a firefighter warned nearby residents were being evacuated—the Public Information Officer (PIO) clarified that no official evacuation orders had been issued at that time.

Hochul also told News 12 that "one or two homes" had been destroyed in the fire, with others still at risk. Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard further said that Gabreski Airport and multiple commercial properties are in the fire's path.

"Please stay clear of the areas," Southampton police Det. Sgt. Gina Laferrera wrote in an email to Newsday. "Additional road closures may occur due to the ever changing situation."

Panic Situation

The Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said that they had "no information to give out at this time," when contacted by the Daily Mail. As large-scale emergency response efforts continue, experts suggest that Saturday's weather conditions may have intensified the fire.

"The main reason for the risk is just because we have some pretty strong winds coming in from the northwest, gusting up to 35 miles per hour. Whenever you tie that in with low humidity it can lead to an elevated risk for fire spread," weather service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey told Newsday.

"We'll have a minimum humidity around 30 percent... So, we urge people to use extreme caution with potential ignition sources."

Before the fires began, the National Weather Advisory issued a warning about hazardous conditions, urging people to be cautious with potential fire starters such as machinery, cigarettes, and matches. They said that any fire that starts could spread rapidly.