New Jersey Woman Paid Tinder Hook-Up to Kill Her Philadelphia Cop Ex and His Teen Daughter

A New Jersey woman has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder over an alleged murder-for-hire plot against her ex-boyfriend and his daughter.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced in a Tuesday press release that 26-year-old Jaclyn Diiorio was arrested after police caught her allegedly paying an informant money to have her ex-boyfriend, a 53-year-old officer in the Philadelphia Police Department, and his 19-year-old daughter killed.

Diiorio Offered to Pay the Man $12,000 for the Double Murder

According to a probable cause affidavit Diiorio allegedly intended to have the deed done by a man she met on the Tinder dating app. Diiorio first met the informant on Tinder on March 31 at a Wawa convenience store in Runnemede, New Jersey.

The pair communicated by text message and phone calls over the course of the next few days. The documents stated that at some point, Diiorio allegedly told the informant that she wished her ex-boyfriend was dead.

On April 3, prosecutors said the office's major crimes unit became aware of the alleged plot to off the Philadelphia cop — and Diiorio's alleged $12,000 price for the double murder.

Diiorio and the Target Broke Up Last Month, She Also Filed Restraining Order Against Him

The probable cause affidavit stated that the alleged target was notified of the plot by investigators on April 4. He told investigators that he and Diiorio met when she was his barber and the two broke up on March 6. Diiorio had previously filed a temporary restraining order against the Philadelphia cop, but dropped it.

"They dated for about a year and how they met - she was his barber," said Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. "And they began a dating relationship. There was clearly problems."

Diiorio met with the informant on April 4 at a location along North Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township, investigators say, and gave the informant $500 in cash. After the money was exchanged, Diiorio was taken into custody.

Diiorio was also charged with one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance after she was allegedly found to be in possession of a bottle of suspected alprazolam pills.