A New Jersey man landed in hospital after being tested positive for Coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated with both the doses just 5 weeks ago.

The man named Francisco Cosme, received the final dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Javits Center on March 6, and continued to wear a face mask and followed all social distancing guidelines before falling sick.

The 52-year-old faced breathing difficulties on April 1, and got all the symptoms of Covid-19 including cold, cough, fever and chills.

His worried 31-year-old daughter, Michelle Torres, drove him to the clinic and the father-daughter duo were surprised to see that the results came out positive despite he being fully vaccinated for the virus.

Cosme was instructed to quarantine at home for ten days and was asked to be hospitalized only if the symptoms worsened.

His condition eventually turned bad as his breathing difficulty turned severe and that is when his daughter called up 911 and the authorities rushed an ambulance to his home in Edison, New Jersey, and drove him to the hospital.

After giving Cosme oxygen through the ventilator, the ambulance rushed him to John F. Kennedy Medical Center, where he is in now in critical condition and is also being treated for pneumonia, with congestion in his lungs. However, no further reports on his condition were out.

Sadly, his daughter revealed that her entire family members began falling sick one after the other and her mother, husband and children tested positive for the Coronavirus and remain in home quarantine for 10 days and were asked to hospitalize if their condition worsens in the coming days.

A tearful Torres opened up the New Post Post that her life turned upside down in just a matter of few days and things aren't the same before. ''We survived the whole year without it (vaccine) doing all the things we are supposed to so do, social distancing, washing hands, and masking up."

She revealed that she's trying to hold things together for her family but seeing everyone ill at the same time is taking a toll on her.

"I'm trying to hold it together, everyday you don't know what is happening. The doctor said they did all they can do it and it's up to him to fight and up to god. It's crazy and we need answers,'' she summed it up to the NYPost.