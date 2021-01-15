Irked over being impeached again, U.S. President Donald Trump is now lashing out his anger on his lawyer and close confidante Rudy Giuliani by refusing to pay his legal fees. Even as the people familiar with the case say they aren't sure if Trump is serious about the decision, the issue has grabbed several eyeballs on the internet.

Conspiracy theorists on the social media are now wondering if Giuliani would expose the dirt he has on Trump in the wake of non-payment of his legal fees. On Wednesday, Trump became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. The House of Representatives brought forth an article of impeachment charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection". It received the approval of 232-205. Those who approved the impeachment including 10 Republicans, much to the dismay of Trump.

Trump is Angry at Everyone Around Him

Speaking to CNN, a person who is familiar with the matter said that Trump has not only been blaming his longtime personal attorney and many others for the predicament he now finds himself in, he is also angry at everyone around him.

The Washington Post reported that Trump has not only refused to pay Giuliani's legal fees but has told aides that all reimbursement requests for travel and other expenses need to go through him.

Citing two unnamed officials, the outlet claimed that Trump was unhappy with Giuliani's demand for $20,000 a day in fees and "has privately expressed concern" with some of his attorney's moves.

It may be noted that Giuliani was actively participating in Trump's attempt at overthrowing the lost elections by claiming it to be rigged, had earlier denied charged $20,000 in legal fees. "I never asked for $20,000. The arrangement is we'll work it out at the end," he had told The New York Times.

During a rally conducted in Washington prior to the Capitol insurrection, an overzealous Giuliani had demanded "trial by combat" as Congress met to certify the election results. Soon after thousands of Trump supporters had launched an attack on Capitol.

What Will Rudy Giuliani Do Now, Wonder Netizens

Soon after the news of Trump's refusal to pay Giuliani's fees broke, conspiracy theorists started spinning out the controversial tales involving the two.

Several users claimed that Giuliani would now be exposing Trump. "Hehe. He has no other option but to pardon him. Imagine the amount of dirt Giuliani has on Trump. He'd be a golden goose to any federal prosecutor," tweeted a user.

"It's always been suspected that Rudy Giuliani has some serious dirt on Trump. Maybe we'll find out soon," added another.

There were several others who could not stop themselves from making a mockery of the situation. "Trump stiffing Giuliani out of his legal fees is absofuckinglutely hilarious!" read a tweet.