New Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Spoke to One Idaho Murder Victim on Phone During Wild Party Before the 4 Students Were Slaughtered [WATCH]

Newly released bodycam footage has revealed that police previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus home where the four Idaho University students were slaughtered on the night of November 13 and even spoke to one of the victims. According to the bodycam footage the part was being held on the night of September 1, 2022.

The bodycam footage shows officers responding to a noise complaint at 1122 King Road, where at least three of the four murdered students were having a wild party. This comes as police are yet to identify a suspect in the murders of the four Idaho University students even after six weeks.

New Revelation

On the evening of September 1, 2022, Moscow police officers can be seen attending to a noise complaint at 1122 King Road in a video obtained by the real crime YouTube channel "Truth & Transparency."

The video shows cops banging on the door for about ten minutes before they are met by a boisterous group of young people, one of whom tells them that the residents are not at home.

A man, who appears to be referring to Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, as well as their two other housemates, informs the irate cops, "They left and went to another party."

Just over two months later, on November 13, Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle, and Kernodle's lover, Ethan Chapin, 20, were discovered fatally stabbed at the King Road residence. The two other housemates who were present when the murders took place were uninjured.

After a tense moment in which an officer demands that the students "quit [playing] games," they manage to contact Mogen.

It is understood that cops spoke to Mogen as Mogen, who goes by the name "Maddie," can be heard apologizing for the inconvenience to one of the cops while on the phone.

"I'm just frustrated," she tells the officer.

The officer then tells Mogen to "just come home," even though it is unknown where she was when she answered the phone.

Police Still Clueless

Moscow police have come under severe criticism after having failed to get a breakthrough in the case even after six weeks and are yet to name a suspect. Earlier this week, they tracked down a white Hyundai Elantra they believed could have vital information to the quadruple murders but later said that the car didn't have any vital clues.

The bodycam footage from September is the most recent development in the case, which is moving slowly more than a month after the tragic killings. Police were seen checking the King Road property earlier this week while it was snowing.

The Moscow Police Department reported receiving 10,000 tips in an effort to catch the offender on Monday.

"We're reviewing all those tips, we're checking to ensure that we have individuals who look at those tips and any piece of evidence that they can link to this case, they're doing so," Chief James Fry said in an interview this week.

The King Road residence was remembered as a "party house" by residents in the busy college town neighborhood soon after the murders.

"There were a lot of people that went into and out of that house pretty frequently," Jeremy Reagan, a law student who lived near the victims, told reporters at the time.

However, police are still looking for solid evidence to identify a suspect as many, including the parents of the victims, have now started believing that the case is slowly going cold.