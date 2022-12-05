Dad of Murdered Idaho University Student Claims Either Daughter or Friend Was Targeted as Reports Emerge One of The Victims 'Had Significantly More Brutal Injuries'

One of the four Idaho University students brutally stabbed to death in their rented home had "significantly more brutal" injuries than the others killed, according to reports. Brian Entin of NewsNation said on Sunday that Kaylee Goncalves, 21, one of the four killed in the attack suffered "significantly more brutal" injuries than the three other victims.

This comes as Goncalves' father, Steven Goncalves, said in a new interview that he believes his daughter or her best friend was targeted by their killer. Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death on November 13 while they were all sleeping, according to the Latah County coroner.

Mystery Continues

The grieving father of slain college student Kaylee Goncalves said on "Fox & Friends" that he thinks either Kaylee or her best friend Madison Mogen were targeted because of where they were in the three-story house, a distance away from the murderer's likely entrance, according to a New York Times report.

According to police, the suspect entered the house through a back slider on the second floor, but according to Steven Goncalves, "common sense" and "logic" indicate that either of the two was the intended victim because they were found dead in a bed on the third floor.

Two other roommates were present, but they were unharmed and unaware of the incident. They were sleeping on the first floor.

"To me, [the killer] doesn't have to go upstairs," said Steven Goncalves.

"I'm not a professional, so I want to specify that, but they've said the entry point was the slider or the window. It was the middle floor. So, to me, he doesn't have to go upstairs,' he said. 'His entry and exit are available without having to go upstairs or downstairs ... I'm using logic that he chose to go up there when he didn't have to."

Investigators initially claimed they thought the attack was targeted after the two college seniors, their 20-year-old roommate, Xana Kernodle, and her 20-year-old boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were fatally stabbed on Nov. 13.

However, on Wednesday, they retracted that statement and said that it is unknown at this time if the house or any of the victims were particularly targeted.

"I'm just putting the dots together," Steve Goncalves told "Fox & Friends" hosts following an earlier interview with the station in which he stated the way his daughter and Mogen were killed "don't match."

"I'll cut to the chase â€“ their means of death don't match," he told Fox News on Saturday.

"Their points of damage don't match."

Con Concrete Clue Yet

When asked about his earlier remarks on "Fox & Friends," Steve Goncalves stated he couldn't say whether he thought his daughter or Mogen was the intended target in light of their apparently differing injuries.

"I asked for permission to do just that, and [investigators] said no," he said. "I probably over-disclosed information that they wish I wouldn't have said, but the story's going cold."

This came as Brian Entin of NewsNation said on Sunday that Goncalves's injuries were "significantly more brutal" than the three other victims.

At the time of the incident, Chapin was a guest at the house. The two other housemates who were also there but unhurt have since been ruled out as suspects.

According to a Daily Star report, Former CIA and FBI agent Tracy Walder expressed the chances of a "targeted attack" when speaking to NewsNation.

"I have been saying for a while and that some of the ways that we can know that this is a targeted attack is in the manner in which some of these victims were killed," Walder said.

"And I want to be sensitive, obviously, to these parents and to their friends and family. But what you might see in a situation like this is sort of a gross overkill of one victim versus the others who may be simply just gotten in the way and I believe that that's what her father is referring to."

In light of what appears to be minimal progress Moscow police have made in their investigation, the families of the victims are demanding answers.

Police have not identified any suspects or a motive for the senseless killing three weeks later.

The Moscow Police Department said in a statement on Saturday that despite receiving thousands of leads, "at this time, no suspect has been identified."

"We just have no information as a family. And it's tough, day after day after day," Kristi Goncalves told 'Lawrence Jones' on Saturday.

"I mean, every day you just wake up and think, 'Today's the day we're going to hear something,' and you see these, 'Oh, there's a break in the case,' and it'll just be something stupid," she added.

The killing of four University of Idaho students in their house last month has remained a mystery to police in Idaho, despite the two roommates who survived the attack making heartrending testimonies.