Chilling Video Shows Two Idaho University Students with Mystery Man Near Food Truck Hours Before All Four Were Stabbed to Death [WATCH]

A chilling new video has emerged that shows a mystery man lingering nearby at least two of the four University of Idaho students, hours before they were slaughtered in their house on Sunday in what police describe as 'targeted murders." Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves appear to be captured in a Twitch livestream shot outside a food truck in the town of Moscow.

Hours later all four students were brutally murdered with blood oozing out from the walls when cops reached the scene. Police now believe there may have been at least two others in the room who allegedly killed the four students before fleeing the scene.

Mystery Man on the Run

The video shows a man following after the two women â€“ Mogen, 21, and Goncalves, 21, -- and lingering close by as they talk and check their cellphones. The two women then stumble toward the truck, order a plate of carbonara pasta, and wait for 10 minutes between 1.33 am and 1.43 am on Sunday morning.

The girls appeared to be approaching the vehicle from the opposite side of the street, and when they got there, the young, unidentified man joined them.

The unidentified man then watches from a distance as Goncalves places the order for dinner, then waits with the girls until they get it.

At 1.53 a.m., the women walk away in one direction, leaving the young man at the food truck talking to others. He turned to face them, astonished that they had left, but was afterward seen strolling around the corner and away from them.

Two hours later, both Mogen and Goncalves were murdered along with roommates Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, who was spending the night at the home the girls shared.

According to authorities, they are planning to speak with other people in the video. "They're in the process of identifying the other people who were there ... and what sort of contact did they have," Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told WIVB-TV.

Mystery Deepens

The killer or killers remain at large as of Wednesday although police have said that there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood. Thompson admitted the comment would appear to contradict the scant details about the killings that have been revealed thus far.

"Obviously, there's no way police can say that there's no risk, but what they're seeing indicates there's not a risk that this person will randomly attack people," Thompson told WIVB. "I don't think they're going to foreclose the possibility that it could be one or more people, but right now they don't know who is responsible."

Authorities have stated that the killings appeared to be targeted and were carried out using an unidentified "edged weapon," most likely a knife. Police are making an effort to put together a timeline of the events that preceded the killings.

According to DailyMail.com, Joseph Woodall, the food truck's manager said that when Goncalves placed the order at 1.43 am, he welcomed her by saying: "Welcome back!" He admitted that he thought they were two other girls who had arrived earlier in the evening.

He claimed that the community is now terrified and confused why the police believe that there is no need to panic given that the killer hasn't yet been identified and is still at large.

"What everybody is talking about now is not knowing why police are saying we don't have to panic. Nobody is panicking but no one is walking around at night either," he said.

The pair was "slightly intoxicated," but they blended in with the scores of other children he served, Woodall told the outlet.

"There was nothing out of the ordinary, they were definitely having a good time but I don't remember anybody standing out. There was no one giving off bad vibes or standing around," he said.

He claimed that he realized that he had served the couple only today after his manager informed him that the females might have been at the truck.

A few hours prior to her death, Goncalves had uploaded an Instagram message with photos of herself and friends Chapin, Kernodle, and Mogen. "One lucky girl to be surrounded by these people," she wrote.

All four kids were brutally killed in their shared home, stabbed to death and then allowed to bleed to death. Police are assuring the neighborhood that there is nothing to worry about despite the nature of the crime and the fact that no one has yet been taken into custody.

Cops were spotted on Tuesday gathering the contents of garbage cans close to the slightly dilapidated fray-paneled home in their search for the "edged weapon" they think was used in the murders. The debris was transferred to a nearby garbage depot, where hazmat-clad police officers were spotted looking through trash bags in a screen-enclosed shed.

The new information comes a day in which local authorities made statements, with the mayor of the area calling it "a crime of passion" and police claiming it was a "targeted" crime.