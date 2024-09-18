New Blood Group Discovered, Ending 50-Year Medical Puzzle: What Is It and How Will 'Rare Blood Type' Patients Benefit?

In a groundbreaking medical discovery, NHS scientists have identified a new blood group system called MAL. This discovery solves a mystery that has puzzled researchers for 50 years. The previously known AnWj blood group antigen, first discovered in 1972, has finally been understood. This breakthrough could lead to better care for patients with rare blood types and potentially save thousands of lives.

The research, led by NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) scientists in South Gloucestershire, received support from the University of Bristol. The team developed a world-first test to identify the genetic background of the AnWj antigen. The BBC reported that this scientific achievement may significantly impact global blood care.

Senior research scientist at NHSBT, Louise Tilley, highlighted the importance of the discovery. She explained that while it is hard to determine exactly how many people will benefit, the test will improve care for rare blood type patients. Tilley also mentioned that around 400 patients globally rely on blood transfusions as a last resort each year. This discovery will ensure better and safer transfusions for these individuals.

Scientists believe this new blood group system will revolutionize blood transfusions worldwide. It will help identify both donors and recipients who are genetically AnWj-negative. This ensures safer and more effective blood matches, reducing the risk of adverse reactions.

The new genotyping test, which will be integrated into existing platforms, is a crucial part of this advancement. Nicole Thornton, Head of the Laboratory at NHSBT, said this discovery opens doors to new blood group systems. "It has been one of our most challenging projects, but we are passionate about making these discoveries for the benefit of rare patients," Thornton said. She added that the new test will help prevent complications for those who could react to a blood transfusion.

The identification of the MAL blood group system is expected to improve care for patients worldwide. It will also simplify finding blood donors for people with rare types. Researchers are optimistic that this breakthrough will pave the way for further discoveries in the field of transfusion medicine.

By uncovering the genetic background of the AnWj antigen, scientists have made it easier to screen for rare blood types. This innovation will allow for better matching of blood donors and recipients, providing life-saving care to those with uncommon blood types.

The integration of the new test into current genotyping platforms is a significant step forward in medical science. With this advancement, the global healthcare system will be better equipped to handle complex transfusion cases, ultimately improving patient outcomes.