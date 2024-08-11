A New Battle "For Justice, Dignity, and Honor", Paris Olympics Boxing Star Imane Khelif Fights Back with Legal Action in Explosive Gender Controversy

Paris Olympics boxing champion Imane Khelif has initiated legal proceedings in France, filing a complaint for aggravated online harassment. The Algerian athlete, who recently won gold in the women's 66kg category, has been at the center of a heated debate over gender eligibility, drawing intense scrutiny and criticism. Her lawyer, Nabil Boudi, announced the legal action on Saturday, stating that Khelif is now engaged in a new battle "for justice, dignity, and honor."

The complaint, filed with Paris prosecutors, is aimed at those responsible for what Boudi described as a "misogynist, racist, and sexist" campaign against Khelif. "The investigation will determine who was behind this online lynching and will also concern itself with those who fueled this vicious campaign," Boudi said. He further condemned the harassment as "the biggest stain on these Olympic Games."

Khelif's victory in the women's 66kg final on Friday was a significant moment for the Algerian boxer, who has been under intense scrutiny in the lead-up to the Games. She defeated China's Yang Liu in a unanimous points decision, securing her place at the top of her sport despite the controversy surrounding her eligibility to compete.

Khelif, along with Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, who won the 57kg women's final, was previously disqualified from the 2023 world championships after failing gender eligibility tests. However, both athletes were later cleared to compete in the Paris Olympics, setting the stage for one of the most contentious issues of the Games.

Following her gold medal win, Khelif addressed the controversy, firmly asserting her identity and qualifications. "I am fully qualified to take part," she said. "I am a woman like any other. I was born a woman, lived as a woman, and competed as a woman."

The controversy has drawn significant attention to the sport of boxing at the Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is currently overseeing boxing events due to concerns over the governance of the sport by the International Boxing Association (IBA). At a recent press conference, IBA President Umar Kremlev, from Russia, claimed that Khelif and Lin had undergone "genetic testing" that allegedly proved they were not women. These remarks have only added fuel to the ongoing debate.

IOC President Thomas Bach addressed the issue, stating that the IOC is open to reviewing scientifically valid systems for gender identification but cautioned against baseless accusations. "We do not like this uncertainty," Bach said. "But what is not acceptable is someone declaring a competitor is not a woman based on appearance or defamation campaigns from politically motivated organizations."

The IOC will decide by mid-2025 whether boxing will be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. In the meantime, Khelif's legal battle adds another layer to the ongoing discussions around gender and fairness in sports.