A major gender controversy erupted at the Paris Olympics 2024 after Algerian boxer Imane Khelif knocked out Italian pugilist Angela Carini in just 46 seconds during their 66kg women's boxing match on Thursday. Khelif had failed a gender eligibility test last year and was disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA), which has been banned by the International Olympic Council (IOC).

In an unusual turn of events, Carini walked away from her opponent and went to her corner, abandoning the bout. Carini did not shake Khelif's hand after the referee declared Khelif the winner. Carini then sank to her knees and cried in the ring.

"I felt severe pain in my nose," a tearful Carini said. "With the maturity of a boxer, I said 'enough,' because I couldn't finish the match."

Author J.K. Rowling commented on the incident, saying, "Explain why you're OK with a man beating a woman in public for your entertainment."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later visited Carini, consoling her in a photo posted on Instagram. "I know you won't give up, Angela," Meloni wrote, "and I know one day you will win what you deserve with effort and sweat in a competition that is finally equal."

Khelif was previously banned from the 2023 World Boxing Championships after failing a gender eligibility test. Despite this, her participation in the Paris Olympics has sparked global debate. Khelif, an accomplished amateur boxer, won a silver medal at the 2022 IBA World Championships.

The IOC allowed two boxers, including Khelif, who failed gender eligibility tests to compete in Paris. Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting also lost her bronze medal at the 2023 World Boxing Championships after failing the criteria.

The sudden end of the match left the crowd at North Paris Arena confused. "I am heartbroken because I am a fighter," Carini said. "My father taught me to be a warrior, and I have always stepped into the ring with honor."

Khelif could win an Olympic medal with a victory in her quarterfinal bout against Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori on Saturday. Hamori expressed no concern about facing Khelif. An 11-time national Champion, hamori has represented the nation in several major events.

Irish Boxer Amy Broadhurst who defeated Khelif in 2022 and competed for team GB in Paris Olympics has defended Khelif on X, formerly known as twitter " Personally, I don't think she has done anything to cheat. I think it's the way she was born and that's out of her control. The fact that she has been beaten by nine females before says it all."

Khelif's passport states she is female. Hamori said she isn't paying attention to the controversy and is focused on her quest for gold.

Khelif and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan have faced intense scrutiny in Paris. Lin begins her Olympic run on Friday against Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan.

The Algerian Olympic Committee condemned the "unethical targeting" of Khelif. The IOC defended the boxers' right to compete, stating the eligibility rules are based on those from the 2016 Rio Olympics. Several sports have updated their gender rules recently, including World Aquatics and World Athletics.

The IBA has criticized the IOC for allowing the two boxers to compete. After the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the IOC's ban, the IBA appealed to the Swiss Federal Tribunal. The IBA claimed the disqualification tests were confidential and refused to explain them.

The IBA also allowed Russian fighters to compete at the 2023 World Championships under the Russian flag, disqualifying Khelif only after she defeated a Russian opponent.