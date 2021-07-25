Nevertheless Episode 6 Recap; Episode 7 Spoilers

Nevertheless episode 6 focussed on the various challenges faced by Yoo Na Bi and Park Jae Eon in their romantic relationship. It was not easy for both of them to stay apart, and they finally met one another towards the end of this chapter. The seventh episode will probably feature them together again.

The upcoming episode of this mini-series will also focus on the relationship between Oh Bit Na and Nam Gyu Hyun. They are still struggling with their off-and-on romance, and it could become more interesting next week. Meanwhile, the followers of this romance drama can also look forward to the complicated relationships of Yoon Sol, Seo Ji Want, and Ahn Kyung Join in the new chapter.

Nevertheless Episode 6 Recap

Before getting into the details of the upcoming episode, here is a quick recap of episode 6. The chapter begins by featuring a friendly conversation between Na Bi and Jae Eon. They seem happy together, though they were keeping a safe distance from each other. But things take an unexpected turn in their romantic relationship after Na Bi meets Jae Eon's former lover Yoon Seol Ah on the campus.

Seol Ah informs Na Bi that she is in a relationship with Jae Eon, and it hurts Na Bi. She quickly leaves Seoul without even telling her close friends and decides to stay with her aunt for a week. Upon reaching there, she finds out about her childhood friend and crush, Yang Do Hyeok. She spends time with him, and they enjoy some time together.

At one point, Do Hyeok informs Na Bi that he also had a crush on her and still likes her. But Na Bi hardly pays attention to his words since she is more worried about Jae Eon. She still misses, but she is also scared of being hurt. So, she decides to ignore him for the time being and enjoy the company of Do Hyeok.

In the meantime, Jae Eon tries to find out why Na Bi is ignoring him and if it has something to do with him. While casually chatting with his friend Nam Gyu Hyun, he finds out that Na Bi wants stability in their relationship. Jae Eon gets similar advice from his mother on his birthday. But he does not take things seriously until he hears from his former lover Seol Ah about the real reason for Na Bi's disappearance. Towards the end of the episode, he meets Na Bi in her hometown. What's next for the two characters?

Nevertheless Episode 7 Spoilers

The promo for next week shows Jae Eon trying hard to rekindle his relationship with Na Bi. She could start dating him again because it was difficult for her to stay away from him. If he shows some sincerity in their relationship, she could be happy with him forever. But Do Hyeok will bring in some trouble for the onscreen couple, according to the producers. Watch the romance drama on JTBC next week to know what lies ahead for Na Bi and Jae Eon.

Nevertheless episode 7 will air on JTBC Saturday, July 31, at 11 pm KST. K-drama fans can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel. Korean drama lovers can also watch this romance drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Watch the Promo Below: