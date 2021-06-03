Nevertheless is an upcoming JTBC drama starring The World Of The Married star Han So Hee and actor Song Kang of Sweet Home fame in lead roles. The mini-series is based on a popular webtoon of the same name, and it is scheduled to premiere on July 19 at 11 pm KST.

In the romance drama, So Hee will portray a young woman named Yoo Na Bi, who is yet to recover from the bittersweet pain of her first love. The character decides not to fall in love again, but she wants to try out casual dating. According to the actress, she is excited to portray Na Bi onscreen mainly because she was a follower of the webtoon.

"I have always dreamt of being Na Bi onscreen as it is one of my favorite characters in the webtoon. She is a realistic and charming person with deep emotions. Everybody can relate with her," the actress said.

Song Kang as Park Jae Uhn

Meanwhile, Kang revealed that he is excited to portray a person who is very different from him. The actor will portray Park Jae Uhn in Nevertheless. Jae Uhn is a friendly person with a charming personality who likes to maintain a safe distance from others. Another interesting characteristic of Jae Uhn is that he does not believe in wasting his time dating.

Kang revealed that he has never met a person like Jae Uhm. According to the actor, Jae Uhm's attitude towards romance attracted him to the drama. He believes that this character will help him to showcase a different side of him to his fans. The cast member also described the mini-series as an honest drama with lots of fun-filled and exciting moments.

The production team for this romance drama said both the leading cast members love their characters. Their onscreen chemistry will surely bring a lot of excitement for the viewers, they added.

How and When to Watch Nevertheless?

The JTBC drama will focus on two youngsters of the same age who are different from each other. Their differences bring them together. The story will follow them as they face various challenges in their relationship. Korean drama lovers across the globe are already looking forward to the mini-series to find out if they two will have a happy ending.

K-drama fans can watch the mini-series by tuning in to JTBC on June 19 at 11 pm KST. They can also watch it on Netflix with subtitles.