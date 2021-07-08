After the liplock sequence, the intimate lovemaking scene in Nevertheless has raised the eyebrows of South Korean drama fans. The intimate scene between Song Kang and Han So Hee in the recent episode has become a hot topic of discussion among the fans.

The Scene Explained:

In the particular scene, Park Jae Eon (Song Kang) falls asleep next to Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) after giving her some medicine and porridge as she was unwell. The next morning they get excited during a conversation as they get intimate in bed.

The kiss and lovemaking scenes in Nevertheless are being discussed by fans of K-drama. The scenes have been aesthetically shot for which it is being appreciated by the audience. Check out Netizens Reaction:

Tita Loves Kdrama: While watching this scene..

Me: NABI STOP!!! STOP!!! STOOOOOOOP!!!

Also Me: OMG this scene is so beautiful. Song Kang and Han So Hee are so beautiful. Pleading face

Yeah, I'm a clown for #Nevertheless Clown face hehe Mikay : Han So hee and Song Kang really did a great job with their acting. Their make out scene is so good! ❤️❤️

Nonetheless, the viewership for the show has not been good since its launch on 19 June. For the premiere, it had a nationwide rating of 2.2 percent. It dropped to 1.2 and 1.1 percent, respectively, for the next two episodes.

With the bold content, the show is trying to attract an audience of the age group between 18-40. It has to be seen how the viewers will respond to Nevertheless in the days to come.

A Complicated Relationship

Nevertheless tells the story of a heartbroken woman Yoo Na-bi (Han So-hee) and a flirtatious man Song Kang (Park Jae-eon). The former does not believe in love anymore and decided not to get into a relationship again due to the painful experience of her past break-up.

Yet she wants to go on a date. Whereas Park Jae-eon is unwilling to get into a relationship and likes to flirt. He has the ability to hide his true feelings. What happens between these two individuals is the interesting part of the drama.

It is aired on JTBC every Saturday at 11.00 pm KST. It will be streamed online for the global audience on Netflix.