Netizens woke up to surprising news of Microsoft Corporation acquiring Sony Corporation. A Spanish portal claimed that the tech giant had acquired the Japanese multinational conglomerate for a staggering $130 billion.

The Report:

Spanish website 'Microsofters' reportedly claimed that Microsoft Corporation had acquired various divisions of its rival company that includes Sony Pictures, Sony Music, PlayStation divisions, mobile phone division, its patents, and its camera and TV divisions. The news got widespread traction after EN24 News translated the news to English on social media.

For a moment, netizens believed the piece of news since Microsoft had acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of noted video game publisher Bethesda Softworks, earlier this year. The tech giant had struck the deal for $7.5 billion, giving the signs of trying to increase its presence in the Japanese market.

Is it True? Here we are giving you three reason why it is a Fake News.

A deal of this size will not happen in a hush-hush manner, considering the fact that it requires lots of regulatory approvals.

If true, it is easily the biggest news of 2020, but people should notice that no reputed media house has reported about the said deal. Many websites that include Exchange4Media that reported about this acquisition deleted the articles simply after realising that there is no proper evidence for the report claimed by the Spanish website.

Last but not the least, no formal statement either from Sony or Microsoft.

Conclusion:

In Spain, 28 December is a day of pranks, equivalent to April's Fool's Day. The report of this acquisition was reported by the Spanish website on 28 December. It clearly indicates that the website played a prank on its readers.