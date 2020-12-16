When you think of celebrities and successful actors, there's only one thing that comes to mind: Hollywood. If you make it to Hollywood or the U.S. in general, you've pretty much made it in the entertainment industry.

And that's exactly what Bruna Rubio did. After leading a successful career in Spain, Bruna has now made it to the U.S. as an actress, TV show host and producer. However, this journey wasn't easy. Keep reading to find out about Bruna's journey from Spain to the U.S.

Career in Spain

Since Bruna's father was a producer in Spain already, Bruna was no stranger to the entertainment industry. Born in Madrid, Spain, she started acting from the age of three. From the very beginning of her career, she worked with famous names and brands. As a child, she starred in a commercial by Nestle. She appeared on the Spanish version of Sesame Street. She worked on campaigns by brands such as Pepsi and Vips. All this only set her up for more success in life.

Growing up, she starred in many more commercials, shows, and theaters. Some of her works include Al Salir De Clase, Telecinco, and Cruz y Raya.

Transitioning to the U.S.

Things were going quite well for Bruna in Spain. However, tragedy hit young Bruna when her mother died in a car accident when she was just 17 years old. Her mother always believed Bruna's talent was too big for just Spain and encouraged her to pursue her dreams elsewhere. The sudden loss was heartbreaking for Bruna, but it also gave her the strength and motivation to fulfill her mother's wishes and move to the U.S. to pursue an acting career there.

Things weren't easy for Bruna, though. After moving to Miami, Bruna did not speak English very well, but she was able to play in some Spanish soaps through the help of some old connections. After a while, she moved to California, Los Angeles, and that's where she got her big break. She was casted as one of the hosts on the TV show, A Que No Puedes? After that, she hosted and interviewed many big Hollywood stars like Vin Diesel and got offers for many movies as well.

It was also in the U.S. that Bruna discovered her love for production and started her own production company in 2013 by the name of Goldheart Production. Bruna continues to make great strides in the U.S. entertainment industry as she has signed a deal with Netflix as well!