Kim Woo Bin, who was last seen in the drama Uncontrollably Fond opposite Bae Suzy in 2016, is returning to the sets as he gets ready to shoot for the sci-fi movie Alien.

Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017. His earlier agency Sidus HQ had reported that the actor was undergoing treatment. On December 24, 2019, Woo Bin announced that he had completed his treatment and would be back on the sets soon.

But recently, Woo Bin quit Sidus HQ, his agency for eight years, and joined AM Entertainment of which his girlfriend Shin Min Ah is also a member. Woo Bin is in a relationship with Shin Min Ah since 2015.

Woo Bin's current agency AM Entertainment said in a statement today (March 11) that he will start filming for Alien by the end of this month. Accordingly, the first day of his shooting is set for March 28.

Alien is a two-part film and will be shot simultaneously. The sci-fi is a story happening in the Joseon period ad current time. Both parts of the film will be released one after the other in the beginning of 2021.

Alien, the story of extraterrestrials living in Korea, will also feature Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Tae Ri, Jo Woo Jin, Honey Lee, Kim Eui Sung, Yum Jung Ah, and So Ji Sub.

The film was scheduled to be shot in the beginning of March, but was postponed due to the spread of coronavirus in South Korea.

Woo Bin's last movie was Master that was released in 2016. He was supposed to play the lead role in the movie Wiretrap, but the project was shelved after the actor was diagnosed with cancer.

Wiretrap was also to be directed by Choi Dong Hoon. After cancelling the project, Alien is Dong Hoon's next project and he made sure to cast Woo Bin after the actor's return from treatment.