Robert Forster, who was nominated for Oscars for his role in 'Jackie Brown', died while being treated for brain cancer. He was 78. The actor learned about his brain cancer in June and has been battling it ever since. He has been part of the famous TV series 'Breaking Bad' and he also went on to earn praise for his tough-guy appearances in the same.

The veteran actor has appeared in more than 100 television shows and films throughout his career. He has been a part of the industry for five decades and is considered to be one of the finest actors. The actor, who was born in Rochester, New York State, died on Friday, the same day his movie El Camino was released on Netflix. The movie that was broadcast on Netflix is based on the famous TV series 'Breaking Bad', which he has been a part of.

Before he did the movie "Jackie Brown" that won him praise along with an Oscars nomination, his career took a hit and went downhill. He did not have a proper job for a long time.

Last year, Robert Forster told the Chicago Tribune: "I went 21 months without a job. I had four kids, I took any job I could get". He further went on to say, "My career went like this for five years", he said looking upwards and then he looked downwards and said, "and then like that for 27. Every time it reached a lower level I thought I could tolerate, it dropped some more and then some more. Near the end, I had no agent, no manager, no lawyer, no nothing. I was taking whatever fell through the cracks".

Forster played the role of Max Cherry in the movie "Jackie Brown". In 1997, Quentin Tarantino cast Forster in this movie, making him well known for his performance.